Melting Sadness x Adidas Originals “2023 CNY” pack: Everything we know so far 

Melting Sadness has collaborated with German sportswear giant Adidas Originals to develop unique and fascinating new designs for the new year. The pair have created the "2023 CNY" shoe bundle, which includes two colors of Superstar Karoro and ADIMATIC famous designs, in preparation for the Chinese New Year festivities.

Both the shoes are styled based on the "Dragon and Lion Dance," a famous Chinese folk tradition. This will be a four-piece sneaker collection.

The forthcoming Melting Sadness x Adidas Originals “2023 CNY” collection was recently teased by the partnering labels. As of now, no confirmed release date or retail prices have been disclosed by the brand, therefore fans will have to stick around for both. The pairs are expected to arrive soon as Chinese New Year will be celebrated on January 22, 2023.

Melting Sadness x Adidas Originals “2023 CNY” footwear pack joins Lunar New Year celebrations with colorful shoes

Take a closer look at the ADIMATIC colorways (Image via Melting Sadness)

In 2016, the downtown label RANDOMEVENT (RDET) team, street artist Zhang Quan, and others teamed up to create the unique trend brand Melting Sadness. Inspired by a mature lifestyle, both apparel and household items are offered by the brand.

The brand’s design concept was taken from Zhang Quan's "Melting Sadness," a piece that strives to exemplify the beauty of everyone's development. The brand expresses the special romanticism and tenderness of Melting Sadness using graphic picture design, cozy fabrics, and brilliant colored embroidery.

The Superstar shoes are offered in two colorways (Image via Melting Sadness)

For their latest collection, Quan’s emerging business joined forces with Adidas Originals for an all-new footwear pack celebrating Lunar New Year.

The collab’s ADIMATIC shoes are described by Melting Sadness as,

“The entire body of the shoe adopts embroidery and collage techniques, the upper is made of woven fabric, and the toe and heel of the shoe are made of rubber material in a zigzag shape to simulate sharp teeth, vividly portraying the lion's mighty shape and resolute demeanor.”

The woven uppers of the ADIMATIC feature bell hooks and lion costume embellishments, drawing inspiration from the classic "Dragon and Lion Dance." The laterals include eye motifs throughout, and the characteristic sawtooth toe and heel regions of the profile represent the tiger's razor-sharp teeth.

Take a look at the blue and orange colorway of ADIMATIC shoes (Image via Melting Sadness)

The padded tongue flaps are lined with additional stud inserts, and the lace sets are double-stitched. Semi-transparent outsoles with paw-pattern bottoms complete the design. Both blue and orange color schemes are available for ADIMATIC pairings.

The design elements and inspiration of the reinterpreted Superstar Karoro shoes is underlined by Melting Sadness as,

“This cooperative shoe draws inspiration from traditional Chinese pattern totems, and re-innovates the design of KARORO, which is outlined with fine and beautiful lines and presented on the side of the shoe body; The white fluff on the tip of the tongue and the heel of the upper, the symbolic blue rabbit tail, and the black dot design on the heel representing the cute spots on KARORO's face all vividly show the unique and cute style of Melting Sadness.”

Here's a detailed look at the two colorways of Superstar sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas Superstars, which take the upcoming Year of the Rabbit quite seriously, are also in the lineup. Adidas Originals Superstar Karoro shoes come in blue and pink colored palettes. Both these colorways boast white fluffy linings with all-over designs that are modeled around conventional Chinese pattern symbols.

Keep an eye out for the all-new Melting Sadness x Adidas Originals “2023 CNY” sneaker pack that will arrive soon this year. If you’re absolutely interested in getting your hands on these brilliantly designed sneakers, then stay tuned to both the partnering labels.

