Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro shoes: Where to buy and more details explored

After their past collaborative releases of the EQT Support '93 and Superturf Adventure sneakers, Round Two founder Sean Wotherspoon is extending his cooperation with the German athletic wear manufacturer Adidas. This time, a recently released Orketro silhouette is the focus of the partnership between the American shoe designer and the shoe manufacturer.

The newly designed Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro shoes are all set to make their debut in the coming year. These highly anticipated sneakers are expected to be sold online as well as in a few select Adidas retail shops, alongside the brand’s CONFIRMED app. Fans will have to stick around for the confirmed pricing details as well as the release date of these men’s sneakers.

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro shoes will arrive in multicolored overlays with black details

Here's a detailed look at the much awaited collab Adidas Orketro shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

When Sean Wotherspoon won Nike's "Vote Forward" design competition in 2017 by defeating 12 other "RevolutionAIRS," he rose to prominence in the shoe industry. The Round Two head also changed his Swoosh for a set of Three Stripes after further restocking of his Air Max 1/97. Since then, the two have created a number of joint compositions.

Sean Wotherspoon, a vintage curator, is helping with the Orketro silhouette's new revamp. The Orketro is a 90s-inspired lifestyle shoe with a contemporary look. The sneaker designer entered the Three Stripes' pool of creative partners in 2020 and has since created a number of Originals styles that were inspired by the trefoil label's commitment to sustainability.

Adding to his repertoire, Sean previously disclosed news of the future of Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro on Instagram.

The designer has already teased his upcoming sneakers a number of times, ever since June 2022, posting many images of the shoe with a detailed look. Now, after long delays and multiple teasers from the designer, Adidas most recently unveiled the official images of the shoe.

The Adidas Orketro, set to debut in early 2023, draws inspiration from runners from 1990s while adding a futuristic twist with its multi-layered design as well as distinctive linework. These collab shoes are wrapped in a Pink/Grey/Cream color scheme.

The design incorporates Sean's favorite springtime colors, flowers, and eco-friendly components owing to the pink mesh foundation with cream, black, and blue accents. Grayish suede is used in a grid direction around the toe that extends back to the mid foot.

Blue stitching as well as Sean Wotherspoon's signature are added above the structure. Black Corduroy, a material frequently used in Wotherspoon collaborations, houses the white lace sets. A blue flower over a light pink background has been pressed to replace the shoe brand's logo at the top of the tongue flap.

Rounding out this shoe is a cream adiPRENE+ padded midsole with flashes of pink, blue, and green, coupled with a multicolored rubber outer sole unit, completes the appeal underneath the foot. To add variety, these sneakers will arrive with an extra pair of lace fasteners.

Adidas fans and other interested readers should be sure to sign up to the brand’s official web page if they absolutely want these chunky Orketro shoes.

