Trae Young x Adidas Trae Unlimited shoes: Everything we know so far

Trae Young, the point guard for the Atlanta Hawks and a professional basketball player, and Adidas are working together once more on their new silhouette. Young decided to work with the brand again right before the start of the new year to introduce the Trae Unlimited silhouette in a chic blue makeover.

The upcoming Trae Young’s Adidas Trae Unlimited shoes are expected to enter the footwear world next year. Although most details of these footwear pieces are kept under wraps by the brand, they will be delivered by Adidas's online and offline shops, alongside a few of its partnering retail sellers.

Trae Young’s Adidas Trae Unlimited shoes will arrive in Lucid Blue and Dash Gray hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas Trae Unlimited shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

2018 saw the star of the Atlanta Hawks secure a long-term deal with the German athletic wear manufacturer. This significant endorsement contract was struck for $1.8 million a year. The highly coveted duo initially worked together on a couple of the most famous Forum renovations.

In May 2021, Trae Young made his court debut wearing the Three Stripes brand's first signature shoe. Since then, he has thrilled his diehards with several makeovers.

Most recently, the player celebrated his 24th birthday by releasing his signature sneaker, the Trae Young 2. The Trae Young 2 is a follow-up to the first trademark boot and delivers a lot more technical and performance upgrades.

Signature athletes understand that the cost structure of their performance basketball shoe isn't always the most affordable for the average fan or hooper, so they work with their label to develop a cost-effective secondary alternative.

Take a closer look at the toe tops and sole units of the arriving basketball shoe (Image via Adidas)

After solidifying its catalog with a variety of distinctive silhouettes. Trae Young and the shoe manufacturer have formally launched a more practical take on the previously released Trae Young 2 with the simultaneous Adidas Trae Unlimited, following the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A protective mesh layer sits atop the inner workings of the forefoot, including its extended lace loops as well as a trio of stripes adapted from the Adilette Slide, replacing its immediate predecessor adaptive knit top with a combination of materials.

The sole unit is incorporated with the Three Stripes' signature BOOST shock-absorbing system underfoot, and the heel counter is covered in ridged nylon. Perforations also adorn the tongue's parts and components and the secondary midfoot panel.

Pouring royal colors with a rare violet underlying theme throughout the laces, pull tab markings, serrated outer sole unit, and side panel, more color matches are rendered along the heel, and concealed lightning strikes are rendered on the tongue flaps. Vibrant mint accents cover the transparent lace appendages and tread in conclusion, revitalizing the vast area devoted to its white top.

Fans will have to stick around for further details of these arriving pairs. If you’re undoubtedly interested in copping these economical sneakers, sign up on Adidas’ official web page for quick updates.

