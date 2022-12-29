Vans “Year Of The Rabbit” DIY Hi VLT LX shoes: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored 

The American skateboarding brand Vans recently presented its latest Vans DIY Hi VLT LX shoe dressed in a "Year of the Rabbit" inspired ensemble. This latest iteration uniquely commemorates the upcoming Chinese celebrations, as the colorway is a mix of numerous colors and textures.

In the weeks leading up to the New Year, designs from Nike and Adidas honoring the Lunar New Year (and its associated Chinese Zodiac sign, the Year of the Rabbit) have been unveiled.

The uniquely crafted "Year of the Rabbit" iteration of the Vans DIY Hi VLT LX silhouette is all set to rock the sneaker market on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 10 am (local time). Although the shoe brand hasn't revealed the pricing details of these exclusive footwear designs, they will be sold in the online locations and offline stores of BILLY's TOKYO and other associated retail outlets.

Vans "Year Of The Rabbit" DIY Hi VLT LX shoes will arrive in mismatched embellishments

Here's a detailed look at the arriving DIY Hi VLT LX "Year of the Rabbit" shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though rarely done, the combination of the Sk8-Hi and Old Skool is most frequently credited to Taka Hayashi, a longstanding Vans Vault associate.

While several brands have already shown off their rabbit-inspired collections for the coming year, Vans is celebrating the Lunar New Year by releasing the DIY Hi VLT LX exclusively at Tokyo-based boutique BILLY'S. For the unfamiliar, the Lunar New Year, aka Chinese New Year, will be celebrated on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Grey/Multi-Color-Red-Cream color scheme. A mishmash composition comprised of a variety of materials, textures, and extra elements that set these apart from a typical pair of Vans gives the impression that multiple popular silhouettes of the brand have been fused into one shoe.

The toe box and eyestays don a distinct material and a pattern that contrasts with the gray suede base layer in both shoes. Furthermore, the midfoot areas also boast of similar asymmetrical arrangements.

The scattered patches of the brand's markings and the rope strung to resemble bunny ears are two other similarities between the two pairs of shoes. A white vulcanized rubber midsole and a gum rubber outer sole unit are located beneath the foot.

Keep a watchful eye out for these quirky Vans "Year of the Rabbit" shoes that will kick off the coming year's sneaker launches. Those absolutely interested in buying these high-top sneakers are advised to sign up on the skateboarding label's official web page to receive quick updates on the Chinese New Year exclusive release.

In addition to these shoes, the brand has also introduced its Slip-on collection, which recently received a similar "Year of the Rabbit" makeover. This classic laceless silhouette will be offered in three color options: black, red, and green. Like the aforementioned pairs, these casual shoes will be available for purchase from January 1, 2023 onwards. All three colorways will be dropped via BILLBILLY'sYO retail outlets. One can buy each pair for 12,100 JPY.

