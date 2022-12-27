Adidas Adifom Superstar shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Adidas Adifom Superstar shoes, which resemble clogs and are based on the company's legendary Superstar form, were recently launched by the shoe brand. These latest pairs are offered in two classic colorways, namely Core Black/Cloud White/Core Black and Core White/Core Black/Core Black.

The new Adidas Adifom Superstar shoes can be easily availed from online locations as well as the physical outlets of the German activewear brand, alongside its select retail shops. Each pair of these shoes are offered with a fixed price label of $109. The sizes varying from UK3.5 to UK12 have been dropped for purchase.

Adidas Adifom Superstar shoes are offered in two original colorways black and white

Here's a detailed look at the white colorway of the Adidas Adifom Superstar shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the ideal on-court shoe, Adidas originally debuted the Superstars in 1969, making reference to its very beginnings. They were developed with the goal of radically changing and reinventing the basketball shoe industry. The Adidas Supergrip's predecessors, which were released between 1964 and 1965, were the brand's second entry into the basketball industry.

By the middle of the 1970s, adidas had effectively penetrated the basketball shoe market. The Superstar's sports heyday appeared to be over, though, as more sophisticated technologies started to hit the market.

The silhouette was fortunately so highly regarded at the time that it naturally transitioned from being a shoe for the court to a sneaker for the street. This was largely made possible by the skateboarding and hip-hop communities.

Naturally, the origins of the streetwear cultural explosion were influenced by the growth of hip-hop as well as skateboarding culture. Superstars blended with diverse fashion trends, communities, and cultures all over the world in 2000s, and Adidas and their iconic Superstar sneakers followed suit as streetwear rose to prominence.

Over the years, the shoe has turned into a household, therefore the brand has revamped the silhouette on numerous occasions, the latest in line being these Adidas Adifom Superstar shoes.

Take a closer look at the black variant of Adidas Adifom Superstar shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The description of these latest footwear designs on the shoe company’s official web page reads,

“The adidas Superstar shoes are entering the metaverse, thanks to this unique expression of the shell-toe silhouette. This chunky, slip-on version is built with foam material made in part from sugarcane, to create a one-of-a-kind design. Step at once into the forefront of sustainability and the future of fashion.”

The Adifom Superstar boasts a slip-on, shell-toe style that resembles the original footwear and comes in two monochrome color schemes. The current design, which has a hefty appeal to the Superstar's profile, is made to offer ease and comfort with its lace-free structure.

The sneakers take sustainability one step further because they are comprised of 50% natural and renewable components and have a foam-like composition made of sugarcane byproducts. The sneakers' finishing touches include the recognizable three stripes on the sides as well as the company's trefoil etching on the heel tabs.

The shoe company further highlighted its ecological consciousness, as these shoes are made using repurposed plastic,

“These shoes are made with natural and renewable materials as part of our journey to design out finite resources and help end plastic waste.”

The fashionable footwear styles are now offered in the aforementioned retail establishments.

