Howlin’ Rays x Adidas Campus 80s shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Adidas is making preparations for the upcoming year with all-new Adidas Campus 80s sneakers that will be outfitted in the Howlin’ Rays inspired ensemble. The shoe will be wrapped up in a white/red/black color scheme guided by spicy and sizzling red hot sauces from the renowned food chain.

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the Howlin' Rays x Adidas Campus 80s White will be available for purchase. Adidas fans can easily avail them in men's sizes following their launch.

These hot red low-top shoes will be offered with a retail price tag of $130 for each pair. Interested readers can find them on Adidas, its CONFIRMED app, and some of its associated retail chains.

Adidas Campus 80s shoes will honor Howlin’ Rays as a part of its Adilicious Series

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas Campus 80s sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 1970, the Adidas Campus 80 was originally released as a basketball shoe for pro athletes. The "Tournament" was the first name given to the silhouette.

The name "Campus" was only given to the sneaker in the 1980s. After making its debut as a sports footwear in 1980s, the Adidas Campus quickly took over the skateboarding and hip-hop communities.

Around this time, it also started to become more and more fashionable in streetwear thanks to hip-hop. That's how it wound up on an album by the three New York rappers known as the Beastie Boys, whose 1992 album cover depicted the Campus. However, the sneaker has remained comparatively undervalued over time.

In 2022, the brand focused on this shape through joint ventures with Sporty & Rich, Alice in Wonderland’s “Cheshire Cat,” and other unique creations. Following this, the shoe manufacturer seems to have similar plans for the silhouette.

The Campus 80s is a new addition to Adidas' Adilicious Series, which honors and promotes some of the world's top restaurants. After visiting Paris and Mexico City for the Kolam x Adidas Campus 80 as well as Mexico City for the Taquera Orinoco x Adidas Forum Low, the company is now taking us back to the United States for the Howlin' Rays x Adidas Campus 80s "White."

Take a closer look at the food chain inspired colorway (Image via Food District)

This appetizing color scheme, created in association with one of Los Angeles' most famous hot chicken restaurants, is certain to tempt your taste buds this winter. Patrons from all across the globe visit this popular spot for their spicy strips and luscious sandwiches to get their fix of heat.

The sneakers are created of crisp white leather that is both sleek and supple to the hands. The heels as well as lace dubrae are covered in the restaurant's emblem, while the medial and lateral Three Stripes are covered in red patent leather in a tribute to Howlin' Rays' menu of hot sauces.

The midsole has been granted a clear finish underneath, and is packaged in a unique shoe box with the Adilicious logo, along with a limited-edition keychain, a sticker, and an additional pair of lace sets.

Set your calendars for the next Howlin' Rays x Adidas Campus 80s exclusive footwear edition that will kickoff the brand’s sneaker releases in the coming year.

One can also register on the brand’s website or the CONFIRMED app for quick updates the shoe.

