Adidas UltraBOOST “Triple Black” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Adidas brand’s running lineup is making preparations for a fresh UltraBOOST shoe. This “Triple Black” rendition will be wrapped up in a Core Black / Core Black / Beam Pink color scheme.

The new Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 "Triple Black" is slated to hit the footwear world on January 11, 2023, at 3 am EST, for those looking to wear all-black footwear in comfort. These pairs will be offered only in women’s sizing options with a fixed price label of $200 USD. One can easily find them online as well as a list of chosen Adidas Running retail chains.

Women's Adidas UltraBOOST "Triple Black" sneakers feature an all-black aesthetic

A detailed look at the Adidas UltraBOOST Triple Black running shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its debut on the market in 2015, Adidas UltraBOOST has been the go-to lifestyle alternative, thanks to Adidas Running. Numerous partnerships, including one with Hypebeast, as well as various other iterations of the design, have been released. However, the brand's classic style is still a top choice notwithstanding some minor changes.

UltraBOOST 1.0 opened the year with the return of its "Core Black" and "Cloud White" esthetics alongside two color variants honoring Disney's 100th birthday. The "Triple Black" treatment is back at this time.

The German athletic wear giant described its upcoming UltraBOOST shoes as,

“From a walk in the park to a weekend run with friends, these adidas Ultraboost 1.0 shoes are designed to keep you comfortable. An adidas PRIMEKNIT upper gently hugs your feet, and BOOST on the midsole cushions from the first step to the last mile. The Stretchweb outsole flexes naturally for an energized ride while Continental™ Rubber gives you the traction you need to keep that pep in your step.”

"Triple Black," one of the initial color palettes to feature colored BOOST, has frequently been used to cover UltraBOOST and all of its variants. A women's sneaker for 2023 features an all-black design with a nod to "Beam Pink" in the Torsion System marking on the outer sole unit.

Primeknit, which was previously used as a core material and offers a sock-like snug with a classic three Stripes cage as well as heel counter in a coordinating black, is back in other places.

The comprehensive BOOST midsole is painted black, sitting above a black Continental rubber outer sole unit to finish off the look with extra padding and resilience. A reflective tongue tab is adorned with dark gray.

The sneaker’s description further sheds light on the ecological take of the shoemaker and its steps towards sustainable fashion as,

“This shoe's upper is made with a high-performance yarn which contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — reimagined plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean. The other 50% of the yarn is recycled polyester.”

Set your reminders for the next Adidas UltraBOOST running shoes that are scheduled for this month. If you are certain of buying them, sign up on the shoe label’s official web page to receive instant updates on the aforementioned launch.

