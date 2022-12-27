Adidas x Disney Ultraboost 1.0 "100th Anniversary" sneaker pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is collaborating with the entertainment conglomerate and multinational media label Walt Disney to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the label. The mass media company, Disney, was established in 1923 and will mark its hundredth year in the being as soon as 2023 kicks off.

To commemorate the occasion, the Three Stripes label has jumped on the opportunity and decided to release two brand new makeovers on the Ultraboost 1.0 sneaker model on January 1, 2023. The two versions will be available on the Adidas official e-commerce site, the CONFIRMED app, and select shops in both men's and women's sizes in an iridescent colorway.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Disney Ultraboost 1.0 "100th Anniversary" sneaker pack coming in men's and women's sizes

the upcoming Adidas x Disney Ultraboost 1.0 "100th Anniversary" sneaker pack celebrates the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Walt Disney media franchise is the proprietor to some of the greatest works of children's fiction. The label produces some of the most iconic characters, films, and theme parks in the world. The Walt Disney label is also one of the best-known labels on the planet and will mark its 100th anniversary soon with the 2023 kicking in.

To celebrate the 100th birthday, the conglomerate will reunite with their long-time partner, the German sportswear giant Adidas, to release a women's exclusive and a men's exclusive makeover upon the Ultraboost 1.0 sneaker model. The official site introduces the collection,

"Celebrate 100 years of Disney magic in these adidas Ultraboost 1.0 shoes. They have a special tongue logo that honors every joyful smile Disney has inspired over the last century."

The site further gives the common details of both the sneakers,

"The adidas PRIMEKNIT upper has a cloud-like print to match the softness of the responsive BOOST midsole. A custom sockliner pays homage to Mickey Mouse and his adventures."

The women's sneakers come clad in a "Gray One / Off White / Silver Metallic" color scheme. The top features a three stripes logo trim in a pink color that is frequently associated with womens products.

Most of the upper comes clad in Gray One hue, which contrasts with the off-white detailing, accentuated upon the midsoles, Three Stripes logo on both medial and lateral profiles, and laces. Lastly, the most prominent hue, Silver Mettalic, is added upon the toe boxes, tongues, heel counters, and ankle collars.

However, the men's shoes come clad in a 'Grey One/Core Black/Bright Red' color scheme. Identical to the women's pair, most of the Primeknit upper is clad in a Gray One hue which contrasts with the black detailing over the three stripes logo, laces, and outsoles.

The bright red hue acts as a trim for the Three Stripes logo. A flair for the design is added with metallic silver detailing upon the toe boxes, tongues, heel counters, and ankle collar overlays.

Both the silhouette's upper comes constructed out of Primeknit material and feature a Fit counter molded heel counter. The shoe's design is finished off with a BOOST midsole - which delivers energy returns and offers comfort - and a Stretchweb outsole with Continental rubber.

The collaborative Ultraboost 1.0 sneakers pack can be availed via Adidas and select retailers, starting January 1, 2023, at a retail price of $210.

