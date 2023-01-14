Air Jordan 2 “Responsibility” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Jordan Brand is getting ready for the launch of its brand-new Air Jordan 2 Low colorway. The new colorway dubbed “Responsibility” will be offered in complete black makeup, accentuated with hits of sail and textured overlays.

Early indications from several well-known sneaker media outlets like @leaked.sneaks and @wogenwodeyang reveal that the next Air Jordan 2 Low "Responsibility" variant will be released on January 28, 2023. The suggested retail price for each pair of these sneakers will be $225 USD.

Fans of Jordan's shoes and other potential readers can purchase them from Nike's in-store, online stores, the SNKRS app, and some of the company's affiliated retail stores.

Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility” edition will be offered in distinct tones of black

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@woganwodeyang)

With upcoming projects with Union and A Ma Maniere, Air Jordan 2 will have a great year for Jordan Brand. Additionally, a new Air Jordan 2 Low with upscale and premium materials will be released in 2023.

The foundation and evolution of the Air Jordan 2 shoe are highlighted on Jordan Brand's official website as follows:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

It goes on:

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

These AJ2s often referred to as the "Responsibility" edition, are expected to be included in the 2023 Black History Month Assortment. They have a simple black color scheme and are made entirely of high-quality materials.

The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Black/Anthracite-Smoke Grey-Muslin paint scheme. The sneaker's front is covered in black nubuck, whereas the back is wrapped in a distinctive graphic pattern that ends in a black hard plastic heel. It has a distinctive tag with an arrow pointing forward on the medial surfaces.

The midsole is given a shaggy suede treatment and is available in beige to go with the side tag stated before. A unique insole tag that reads "JORDAN offers RESPONSIBILITY" completes the quilted inner and black rubber outer sole unit.

A detailed look at the arriving AJ2 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@woganwodeyang)

Watch out for the upcoming Air Jordan 2 Low "Responsibility" rollout later this January. You may quickly register on the company's official online platform or even download their official SNKRS app to be informed about the release of these shoes.

In addition to the aforementioned variants, more general releases like “UNC,” "Look Up In The Air," “Varsity Royal,” “Sky Orange,” “Craft,” and more are also scheduled for the coming months of 2023. Those willing to add a fresh pair of these AJ2 to their closet can stay tuned to Nike’s official website or download the SNKRS app, as they will offer these sneakers for sale.

