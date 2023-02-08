Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Trivia” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike’s newest member Ja Morant recently introduced his first signature shoe, Nike Ja 1. Following the teaser of the inaugural colorways, the duo showcased their “Trivia” rendition that surely thrilled both Nike and the player’s fans alike.

The new “Trivia” colorway of Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 signature shoe is set to rock the footwear market in April 2023, as per early reports. Although the actual launch dates for each pair are still unknown, it will reportedly be available via Nike at several online and offline stores. The iteration is expected to be offered with a retail price tag of $110 for each pair.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Trivia” colorway is inspired by the board games played by the player and his family

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Ja 1 Trivia colorway (Image via Nike)

Ja Morant has astounded us since the arrival of his first signature shoe. He has continued to average 27 points per game with an added 8.3 assists per game despite a flurry of highlight-worthy plays like posterizing dunks, chase-down blocks, and other highlights.

In addition, Morant finished third among the Western Conference starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, right next to Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry. Expect Ja to dazzle Salt Lake City on February 17, 2023, as he makes his second All-Star appearance. He will probably be wearing his new signature Nike Ja 1s.

The Swoosh brand promoted its relationship with the promising athlete as follows on its website:

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

In an interview for the new model of basketball shoes, Morant and Nike unveiled three new colorways. In recent weeks, we have already embraced "Day One" and its PE iterations. As for the most recent makeup, the silhouette was presented in a “Trivia” makeup alongside "Scratch" and "Chimney" colorways.

The Nike Ja 1 is based on three guiding principles: Dynamic Lockdown, Responsive Ride, and Support for Landing. It was created for Nike Basketball's "first Gen Z signature athlete." Ja's takeoff on the rims is made possible by all three of them, contributing to Morant's brash and high-flying playstyle. It also offers the ideal level of comfort and grip.

The "Trivia" has a far more personal touch. The color palette for this one was influenced by board games that Morant and his family played throughout his youth, even though it is slated to be a PE or Player Exclusive. Various colored questions about Morant are adorning the midfoot panel of the shoe, turning it into a game of "Trivia" that Ja can play on the hard court.

Here's a detailed view at the board games inspired accents on the laterals (Image via Nike)

Ja Morant's debut insignia was inspired by the following, according to the Nike newsroom:

“Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized “JA” sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Be on the lookout for the new Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Trivia” colorway that is expected to arrive in 2023. Stay tuned to the brand’s official web page or SNKRS app for the confirmed launch dates.

Poll : 0 votes