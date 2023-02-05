Nike Ja 1 "Game Royal University Red" shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Last year, Nike officially unveiled Nike Ja 1, Ja Morant's first signature shoe. The manufacturer is preparing to release the subsequent "Game Royal University Red" iteration of the silhouette, which made its way into the mainstream during the 2022 winter holidays.

On May 26, 2023, the Nike Ja 1 "Game Royal University Red" colorway worn by Ja Morant will be available via Nike and other online and physically associated retail outlets. There will be options for men's sizes in this revised edition.

Interested customers must wait until the scheduled launch dates of these forthcoming pairs. Fans can get these sneakers for the payment of $110 for each pair.

Nike Ja 1 "Game Royal University Red" shoes will arrive in a mismatched arrangement

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The anticipation for this new version is off the charts, even though one of Nike Basketball's most intriguing players, Ja Morant, has yet to officially release his distinctive model (the Nike Ja 1) in retail stores. The throwback Grizzlies-inspired "Scratch," a "Phantom," and a "Day 1" hue are just a few of the variations we've seen thus far, all of which have followed a somewhat conventional design path. The Nike Ja 1 "Game Royal University Red" contrasts the colors of the two pairs by using mismatched tones.

On its site, the Swoosh brand highlighted its partnership with the budding athlete as follows:

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

The new iteration is wrapped up in a Game Royal/Black-University Red-Photo Blue-Bright Crimson-Vivid Orange color palette. The color palette of the sneakers is split; the right shoe has a game royal pattern on its mesh, leather, and TPU top, while the left shoe has an all-over red tone.

Each sneaker's primary color is matched by tonal hues on the tongue flap, lace set, and eye stays, whereas the tongue tags reverse the color palette.

The leather heel tab, which once more reverses the color scheme and contrasts with the rest of each shoe, is covered in a black swoosh along the midfoot and has Ja's number "12" stitched into its center.

The Nike newsroom explained where Ja Morant's debut logo was inspired by saying:

“Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized “JA” sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

A rubber midsole that spins the primary color on each pair of shoes completes the overall design. Underfoot is a black midsole with orange speckles.

If the new Nike Ja 1 "Game Royal University Red" colorway has your attention, download the SNKRS app or sign up on the company's website to receive updates on when it becomes available.

