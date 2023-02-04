Air Jordan 5 Retro SE "Reverse Georgetown" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Nike’s cornerstone offshoot Jordan Brand is preparing to launch an all-new Air Jordan 5 “Reverse Georgetown” variant that will be dropped later this year. The new iteration will be dressed in a Midnight Navy/Black-Football Gray color scheme.

The Holiday 2023 release date for Air Jordan 5 "Reverse Georgetown" shoes are set by Nike SNKRS and a few Jordan Brand shops, both online and offline. Like many other popular colorways, this new variant will also arrive in multiple sizing options, varying from adult to infant/toddler. While the men’s and grade school sizes are priced at $210 and $150, the preschool and toddler variants will cost $90 and $70, respectively.

Air Jordan 5 Retro SE "Reverse Georgetown" colorway will be offered in midnight navy and football gray makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 5 Reverse Georgetown colorway (Image via Sole Retriever)

Since Nike and Jordan Brand's footwear are linked to various NCAA teams, collegiate color schemes consistently do well for them. One of the most sought-after among these is "Georgetown," which has received a variety of PE colorblocking. Moreover, different sneakers have had a makeover with a shade that closely resembles navy.

Years after the DC-based college received the Air Jordan 5 as a PE, people now have the opportunity to purchase what may be a "Reverse Georgetown" spinoff. The following is how the brand's website describes the history of the AJ 5 signature shoe:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

On Jordan Brand's web page, the design of the fifth iconic silhouette is further emphasized as follows:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

The final color placement and appearance of the sneakers are unclear as of yet. However, based on the color combination of midnight navy, black, and football gray, sneakerheads may anticipate the shoe to mostly feature navy colors on top.

Gray accented touches is used on elements like TPU eyestays, whereas black branding touches is seen on the 3M tongue and heel. Moreover, foresee nubuck spans the top of the shoe while TPU covers the side cages and tongue in a material composition.

A semi-translucent icy blue and midnight navy rubber outer sole unit, together with a midnight navy midsole with gray details on the shark teeth, completes the overall look.

Watch out for the arrival of the future Air Jordan 5 "Reverse Georgetown" version, which is planned for the 2023 holiday season. Each pair may cost somewhat between $70 and $210, depending on the size. If sneakerheads are interested in purchasing these shoes, they can sign up on the Nike website or download the SNKRS app to receive prompt alerts when the shoe's exact release dates are revealed.

