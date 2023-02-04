Nike Air Jordan 6 "Aqua" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s mainstay offshoot Jordan Brand has already introduced many of its launches scheduled for this year, and Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” variant seems to be the latest addition to this roster, as per early reports.

The limited edition "Aqua" version of the Air Jordan 6 shoe is expected to be released during the 2023 Christmas season. There will be a variety of sizes available for this all-black pair, including men's, grade-school, pre-school, and toddler/infant sizes. The retail price labels for the smaller two sizes will read $80 and $60, respectively, while the bigger two are tagged at $200 and $150.

Following the release of these sneakers, Jordan fans may easily purchase them through the Nike SNKRS app as well as a few other associated retail chains.

Nike Air Jordan 6 "Aqua" variant will be dressed in black with aqua and concord accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 6 sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

There is a rich history behind many Jordan shoes, and the Jordan Brand would frequently take colors and patterns from particular variants and apply them to other models in the Air Jordan collection. The classic Air Jordan 8 "Aqua" serves as inspiration for the upcoming Air Jordan 6 "Aqua".

Jordan brand’s official web page underlines the origins and legacy of its iconic sixth signature silhouette, saying:

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan VIs that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

It further reads,

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible air. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year.”

The entire sneaker is wrapped up in a Black/Bright Concord-Aquatone color palette. The turquoise and purple embellishments may be seen through the white accent sewing that is present all across the black nubuck exterior.

While purple appears to take over the Jumpman as well as surrounding lace locks, more black-on-black hues land on the tongue and lace set. As you go back, you'll see more elements on this shoe, such as the perforated collar and the spoiler pull tab, the latter of which has a little purple accent.

An AJ 6 midsole is located beneath the foot, with purple hitting close to the front half and aqua hitting close to the exposed Air unit. The black rubber outsole with semi-translucent icy blue rubber around the heel and forefoot completes the look.

Keep a look out for the upcoming Air Jordan 6 "Aqua" colorway, which is scheduled to release during the 2023 holiday season. Depending on the size you choose, the cost of each pair might range from $60 to $200. If you're especially keen on buying these sneakers, register on the Nike website or install the SNKRS app to get fast alerts when their official release dates are announced.

