Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Among all the players in the Nike athlete inventory, LeBron James stands apart from rest of the basketball players. As a result, the shoe company is highlighting this fact with the introduction of the player's eagerly awaited Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti" version. The shoe features well-known graffiti overlays in a red, white, and black color scheme.

The Holiday season of 2023 will see the debut of the Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti" through Nike and a few other online and physical associated stores. The retail cost of the men's size item is $240.

Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti" shoes will be covered in black, white, and red hues

Over the course of his 20-year relationship with Nike, LeBron James has worn several highly coveted hues on his 20+ models. His fans have always sought out pairs from his earlier years as some of the rarest options available. However, Nike has made the decision to retro some of these styles, such as the original Nike Air Zoom Generation. The Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti" is scheduled to return for the holiday season of 2023, following this trend.

The Foamposite material, first made famous in the 1990s by Nike Air Foamposite One, made its debut with the LeBron 4 basketball footwear, the first to be used until 2003. The Foamposite material was chosen for LeBron 4's top construction despite being exceedingly expensive to utilize, which may be why it was used rarely over the years.

The fourth shoe used by the athlete has a "no-midsole" design, meaning it lacks a typical midsole. LeBron James decided to ride the Nike LeBron 4 stream throughout the season and propelled the Cleveland Cavaliers brand into its first-ever NBA Finals presence.

The overall design of the sneaker, which included a shaped sole, Foamposite strength, and an inner mesh sockliner, was developed to maximize on-court sensation.

The LeBron 4 was recognized as the initial sneaker in the shoe lineage to transition into streetwear outside of the basketball court more easily. The LeBron line's early three signature designs were excellent basketball shoes, but they fell short of the 4's fan-friendly design. Therefore, the shoe company is reviving the classic silhouette with the new “Graffiti” makeup.

The silhouette is entirely coated in white, black, and red hues while maintaining the same Foamposite-like composition as the original pair. Although it is anticipated to return to its original form, the debut pair remains flexible.

If it stays true to the original, the top will be wrapped in white Foamposite material at the upper, with closure straps concealing the lacing mechanism underneath. Working the way up the top of the tongue, customers can see a metallic-finished LeBron crown emblem.

Moreover, black accents and a white/red Nike Swoosh can be spotted on the collar area, complimenting the sockliner next to it. Underfoot, a black LeBron 4 midsole with a white graffiti design and a red rubber outer sole unit can be seen.

Be sure to grab the eagerly awaited Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti" edition that will be released during the 2023 holiday season. Those interested in purchasing these unique King James shoes can sign up on the Swoosh's official e-commerce webpage to get real-time updates when they do.

