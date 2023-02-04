Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Metallic Gold" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike is ready to shake up the footwear industry with its new Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Metallic Gold" variation. This interesting edition will include touches of gold ornamentation scattered throughout the characteristic black makeup.

According to preliminary reports, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Metallic Gold" colorway is expected to be launched around the 2023 holiday season. These much-anticipated shoes will be up for sale by Nike in its physical and online stores and through the SNKRS app.

The sneakers will supposedly arrive with a $180 retail price tag. These sneakers will be available in men's sizes for sneakerheads and Kobe followers to purchase.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Metallic Gold" colorway will feature branding accents in gold embellishments

Take a closer look at the upcoming Kobe 4 sneakers mockup (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Zoom Kobe 4 debuted in 2008 and is arguably the most well-known shoe in the Nike Kobe collection. They were the first pair of Kobe sneakers to come out in a low-top style. For the unfamiliar, these shoes were created by Eric Avar and Tom Luedecke. As a part of the Kobe Prelude Collection in 2014, they were retroed for the first time.

When Vanessa Bryant and Nike eventually collaborated in 2022 to keep going with the renowned line of performance basketball shoes, fans of Kobe Bryant shoes were thrilled.

In addition to the Nike Kobe 6, The Swoosh has already confirmed that the Kobe 4 and 8 will return in the Protro version. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Metallic Gold" colorway has also been confirmed for the 2023 holiday season.

The Kobe 4 sneakers are understated, yet they don't lack strength. Even by contemporary standards, the outsole is a monster due to its strong adhesion.

The Zoom bag in the heel is important for its shock absorption despite being lightweight. Using a Flywire to firmly secure the foot in position is another option.

The Nike Air Zoom Kobe 4 is perhaps the piece of Bryant's shoes that has had the biggest impact on how we perceive retros. This shoe's sleek design makes it simple to wear off the court, offering a nice preview of what to expect when Zoom Air padding and Flywire are viewed as antiquated as rotary phones. And with a few modifications, the Protro version of the classic Nike Kobe 4 silhouette will be dropped in "Black Metallic Gold" colorblocking.

Although we are unsure of the specific color scheme, the sneaker is expected to have a predominantly black top with nubuck or leather reinforcements combined with Flywire on the underlay. The Kobe emblem on the insole and branding elements like the Swoosh around the mid-foot might have gold touches.

Given that it's a Protro edition, you can anticipate upgraded tooling inside while keeping the original Kobe 4s' aesthetic. An all-black rubber outer sole unit, as well as a two-tone midsole underneath, completes the overall appearance.

Watch for the 2023 Christmas debut of the highly sought-after Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Metallic Gold" colorway. Interested parties can easily join on Swoosh's official site or use the SNKRS app to receive updated information on the aforementioned launch.

