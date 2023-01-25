Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Flight Huarache “Lakers Away” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike is currently gearing up for the launch of its most sought-after Nike Air Flight Huarache “Lakers Away” variant that has been sported by the legendary Kobe Bryant in the past.

The sportsman stayed tied to the shoe company due to his fondness for the silhouette. It was just another classic Nike product that Tinker Hatfield was responsible for. The Nike Air Huarache, a shoe that was one of the initial instances of Nike purposefully developing a shoe that was "stripped to the bare necessities," as the retro ad copy asserts, was the first pair of footwear to be released back in 1991.

In the fall of 2023, the Nike Air Flight Huarache Kobe Bryant Lakers Away will be made available through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few select online and physical retailers nationally and internationally. The retail cost of the men's size item is $125. Those interested in getting their hands on these shoes will have to stick around for official launch dates.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Flight Huarache “Lakers Away” shoes will arrive in purple, black, and yellow hues

A closer look at the arriving Air Flight Huarache Lakers Away sneakers (Image via Nike)

Between his time with Adidas and Nike, Kobe Bryant enjoyed a period of "free agency" in the sneaker industry. A deluge of Player Exclusives from other brands, including Jordan, Reebok, and Nike, covered the Black Mamba's feet. Many of the minimalist options available, like this vintage Air Flight Huarache, were overlooked.

For the unfamiliar, Kobe Bryant was associated with the iconic Huarache collection before launching his sneaker brand with Nike. Bryant wore PE renditions of the vintage Air Flight Huarache before the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4. One of the most coveted player-exclusive items connected to Kobe Bryant is now making its first-ever public debut.

Take a look a the uppers of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

Swoosh reintroduced the Nike Air Flight Huarache in Kobe's "Lakers Home" PE version in 2015. It was the first time a color scheme had ever been made accessible at retail, much to the fans' amazement. The "Lakers Away" counterpart, who is black, was not present for the comeback and hasn't had an official launch until now.

The Nike Air Flight Huarache in black, varsity purple, and Del Sol will be made available to the general public in the autumn of 2023. In light of the recent announcement that the "OG Colorway will return for Summer 2023.

They have a similar all-black look to Kobe's PE shoes from 2004, with purple and gold embellishments. This is essential for Kobe supporters.

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Flight Huarache “Lakers Away” hoop-inspired shoes that will be purchasable from the second half of 2023. King James’ fans and other curious buyers can sign up on the shoe company’s official web page and its main SNKRS app for regular updates on the launch.

Poll : 0 votes