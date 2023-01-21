Pusha T x Adidas Thorn Samba sneaker collection: Where to buy and more details explored 

Terrence LeVarr Thornton, aka Pusha T, recently teased his Adidas Samba collaborative sneaker design. On January 18, 2023, the American rapper was spotted wearing the jointly created sneakers during the Paris Fashion Week 2023. The duo's latest iteration will be dressed in tan and black overlays.

The newly designed Pusha T x Adidas Samba collection is scheduled for later this year. Although the confirmed launch dates are being kept under cover by the brand, these footwear pieces will be offered online and at the physical outlets of Adidas, its CONFIRMED app, and its affiliated retail shops. Fans will have to wait for the pricing details of these exclusive pairs.

Pusha T x Adidas Thorn Samba collab sneakers will be covered in tan and black hues

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneaker collab (Image via Instagram/@kingpush)

Pusha T, who gained notoriety with his brother Malice through the music group Clipse, has long been associated with some of the most influential figures in streetwear and footwear, like Pharrell Williams, Nigo, and Kanye West.

Pusha T joined The Three Stripes at about the same time the now-exiled Yeezy label teamed up with Adidas and released a ton of coke-inspired footwear styles throughout the last few years.

The 45-year-old rapper, who has been mostly silent for the past year or two, just posted on Instagram to tease his upcoming collection with the German athletic wear juggernaut and revealed the joint Adidas Thorn Samba.

The Adidas Samba maintains its iconic design for the most part and continues in the neutral territory, with tan and white hues dominating most of the footwear. The toe box and eyestays include superior suede accents, and a second, smaller Trefoil logo is positioned directly below the vamp.

The elongated black tongue flap bears the text "Thorn," possibly alluded to offerings from Pusha and The Three Stripes as contrasted to the one-off design features of the past.

Tonal tan lace sets match the eyestays. The midfoot and its Three Stripes marking are covered in monochromatic white, however, the collar area is branded with black Adidas and Pusha T to match the neighboring sockliner.

Pusha T likely requested—or the Three Stripes pitched—a full-on brand headed by him in a manner akin to how Pharrell manages the Adidas Hu series if contract discussions for a new deal take some time. The rapper is the ideal choice for the company's future because of the void left by Ye, which has undoubtedly led to the brand searching for new collaborators and planning on ongoing partnerships.

Keep an eye out for the interesting Pusha T x Adidas Samba sneaker launch that is expected to be available in the next few weeks. If you're willing to get them, sign up on the online web page of the shoe company or get the CONFIRMED app to receive further updates on the launch.

In addition to the aforementioned collab Samba launch, the emerging designer studio JJJJound will also introduce its unique Samba capsule in the coming weeks of 2023. This capsule was teased by Justin Saunders, the founder of the designer studio, earlier in December 2022.

