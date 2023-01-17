Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD S1 "MAUBS" shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

In recent years, the famed Adidas NMD collection has been revived by the German sportswear giant. Their lucrative endeavor has been progressing since the 2023 release of the newest NMD S1 variant.

In addition to the legendary denim-like makeover created in partnership with Phillllthy and the introduction of the original "Triple White" and "Triple Black" variations, the three stripes label gave the well-known Adidas Originals NMD S1 model a "MAUBS" makeover. The NMD S1 "MAUBS" version will be displayed as the iconic silhouette from the all-time rotation, dressed in a blue and white ensemble.

The recently produced Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD S1 "Maubs" made their debut in the footwear market on Monday, January 16, 2023. Currently, Packer Shoes, a big global sneaker retailer, is selling these collaborative sneakers.

Along with its physical locations, fans may anticipate them shortly on Adidas' official website. The cost of a pair of these large-sized sneakers is $180 USD.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD S1 shoes will arrive in “MAUBS” makeup with deep blue and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the new NMD S1 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For Pharrell Williams and Adidas, 2022 was a productive year. Along with presenting several variants of the NMD S1 RYAT, Sichona, and HU, the two also highlighted one of Samba's notable characteristics and paid extra attention to the indoor classic. Now that 2023 has arrived, the relationship is going full circle by giving the NMD S1 a straightforward, lifestyle-focused redesign.

The official webpage of the shoe manufacturer sheds light on the advanced features of the NMD S1 silhouette as,

“These Adidas NMD S1 Shoes continue to build on the legacy of the NMD franchise. The sock-like knit upper remains, but the outsole brings in a fresh, disruptive element complete with the signature NMD plugs. And a lot of comfort, since plush BOOST cushioning comes in strong underfoot to provide energy return day in and day out.”

Pharrell Williams wearing the newly launched NMD S1 sneakers (Image via Just Fresh Kicks)

The Pharrell x Adidas NMD S1 "MAUBS" is a stylish, more understated rendition of the original, quite a striking contrast to its outdoor-inspired forerunner. Primeknit is replaced with canvas fabrics, which completely enclose the sneaker.

The rope laces that are connected to the eye stays near to the tongue flaps and collar sections have the same color as those components. A huge piece of the shoe heel counter is emphasized with rich blue hues, and the "Humanrace" label is printed across the whole side. Additionally, white materials are used to complete the interior of the shoe.

Take a closer look at the uppers and outsoles of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rounding out the sneakers are some of the most attractive sole units that finish off half-and-half with blue and white hues. At the bottom, the outsoles are sculpted in the shape of Adidas Originals trefoil logos.

Don’t miss out on the all-new colorway of Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD S1 “MAUBS” iteration that is easily accessible from the aforementioned retail shops. For more future colorways of the silhouette, fans must keep themselves signed up to the brand’s official web page or its main CONFIRMED app for timely updates on them.

