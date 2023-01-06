Adidas NMD S1 sneaker pack: Where to buy, price, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas has been reviving its iconic NMD line in recent years. With the launch of the latest NMD S1 silhouette in 2021, their capitalizing project has now been moving in the right direction.

Following the release of the iconic denim-like makeover in collaboration with Phillllllthy, the three stripes label is dressing the popular Adidas Originals' NMD S1 silhouette in black and white makeovers. The NMD S1 "Triple Black" and "Triple White" will be presented as the classic all-time rotation silhouettes, with each being the counterpart of the other.

The iconic futuristic silhouettes are most likely to drop in Spring/Summer 2023 internationally via Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and the label's select retailers for $180 each. A fixed global release date for the silhouettes hasn't been announced by the three stripes yet. However, the shoe can be availed at multiple overseas locations.

The upcoming Adidas NMD S1 sneaker pack features triple black and triple white colorways

The upcoming Adidas NMD S1 sneaker pack features triple black and triple white colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas NMD S1 silhouette started its journey in 2021 by releasing a Triple White makeover, which was given out only to reserved friends, family, and athletes. Following this, a small batch of the sneakers was released to the public. In addition to the white makeover, the shoe was also dressed in a Triple Core Black color scheme in August.

Now, both sneakers will be released in "Triple Black" and "Triple White" makeovers this year to give consumers a chance to keep these as wardrobe staples. The official site introduces the NMD S1 silhouette as:

"Dubbed S1 as an abbreviation of “Sneaker Number 1”, the provocative silhouette daringly evolves the NMD lineage with a Black color update. The outcome – a stripped back look that stays true to an ethos of purposeful simplicity, considered aesthetics, and formal innovation."

The new S series of the NMD sneaker lineage comes constructed out of woven sock-like upper, which is somewhat similar to the iconic Nike VaporMax Flyknit sneakers. The silhouettes are designed by keeping five distinct sections, i.e., ribbed toes, tongue weaving, tightened collars, translucent mid panels, and flexible heels.

The construction of the shoe involves a simple concept. However, it becomes complex when one pays attention to its technical composition. While stating the story behind the sneakers, Adidas writes:

"Explore the city. Escape the city. Both are options in these adidas NMD_S1 Shoes. In the next chapter of the NMD story, these running-inspired sneakers pair classic NMD elements with a stripped-down design made for the city and beyond."

Sneaker News @SneakerNews ”Triple White” lands on the adidas NMD S1 ”Triple White” lands on the adidas NMD S1 ☁️ https://t.co/LVYA0PHmiz

The power of the NMD S1 silhouette is its futuristic shape and the neutral colorways of black and white help fans appreciate the sneakers more. All unique and modern elements are more visible due to neutral colorways, as all aforementioned parts are covered in a single color.

The quarter panels of the upper are featured with mono mesh windows, which are added to provide more breathability. The sneaker further features iconic BOOST midsoles and plugs, which combine with the semi-translucent TPU shell. The look is finished off with outsole shoes that pay homage to the archival Marathon TR model from the three stripes label, featuring a 3D trefoil pattern.

Poll : 0 votes