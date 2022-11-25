When will the Adidas Originals x Philllllthy NMD S1 sneakers be released?

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with Brooklyn-based fashion designer Phillip Leyesa and his label Philllllthy to create a new makeover for the iconic NMD S1 silhouette. Philllllthy, who is known for his magnificent take on iconic sneakers such as Air Jordan 1 with his nostalgic and vintage style, is taking the same approach for one of the most successful lines of the three stripes label, the NMD.

This officially marks his first sneaker collaboration with the Three Stripes label. The sneakers have been making the rounds in the sneaker world since July 2022, when the media outlet Complex first revealed them. The dynamic duo will release the collaborative shoe on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on November 30, 2022.

Adidas Originals x Philllllthy NMD S1 sneakers come in a black/cream/indigo blue color scheme

Upcoming Adidas Originals x Philllllthy NMD S1 sneakers in the true aesthetic of designer Phillip Leyesa (Image via Adidas)

The German sportswear label first introduced the NMD S1 sneakers back in 2021, inspired by the name "Sneaker Number 1." The Originals label has released many colorways and GRs since its debut, and is now finally receiving its collaboration with the well-known designer.

When the brand first introduced the model, Phillip added his own spin and revealed a custom shoe, which caught the attention of the three stripes label. For the custom shoe, Leyesa reimagined the sneakers with a Japanese mending technique. The official press release introduces the collection,

"Adidas Originals and Brooklyn-based designer, Phillip Leyesa, best known as the man behind Philllllthy – an online store specializing in customization and upcycling – have come together to present a carefully considered take on the progressive NMD S1 sneaker."

The true aesthetic of the "Sneaker Number 1," abbreviated for the "NMD S1" silhouette, is carried out by Phillip as he offers purposeful simplicity. The sneaker, which was a daring evolution of the franchise's lineage, is given a futuristic and progressive look by cutting away all the noise.

The sneakers are clad in a black/cream/indigo blue color scheme, with the indigo-dyed patchwork making most of the upper. The official press release reveals the details of the collaborative sneaker,

"Taking the forward thinking look and reimagining it through a series of elevated details, the Philllllthy NMD S1 features a Primeknit sock upper reconfigured with space dyed yarns, a semi-translucent TPU shell midsole bearing Philllllthy’s signature ‘P’ logo, and a gum outsole."

The upper of the shoe is constructed in primeknit space-dyed yarn material, and will be accompanied by a full-fledged campaign with a series of photographs and a film by Joseph D'Aleo and Sophie Hur. The video traces Phillip's journey as he progressed with the design.

The shoe will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on November 30, 2022, for a retail price of $220.

