Patta x Reebok Club C 85 shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Two popular European clothing and sneaker labels, Patta and Reebok, have once again teamed up for another take on the latter’s classic Reebok Club C silhouette. They launched an all-black sneaker with hits of striking green all over.

The newly designed Patta x Reebok Club C 85 low-top sneakers were launched recently on January 4, 2023. These lifestyle collab sneakers are dropped with a selling price label of $115 for each pair. Those interested in copping can easily find them on the official online locations of Patta.

Patta x Reebok Club C 85 shoes are composed entirely of black leather elements with touches of green

The new Patta x Reebok Club C shoes are entirely covered black leather overlays (Image via Patta)

Edson Sabajo and Guillaume "Gee" Schmidt started Patta. Both Edson, a DJ, and Gee, an MC and event presenter, played significant roles in the Dutch hip-hop contemporary nightlife scene in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The two music lovers were both equally fixated on searching the world over for sneakers and music. They quickly discovered that they were bringing a regular flow of equipment from their travels back to their hometown of Amsterdam, which naturally developed into a partnership firm.

Reebok, on the other hand, was established in the United Kingdom in the late 1950s and is now headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. It was discovered at a US trade shoe show in the late 1970s. The name is derived from the Afrikaans word for a particular species of antelope.

The activewear business has grown to become a mainstay in the athletic wear sector. Making Ex-Gym Hi, the first gym shoe, and subsequently the InstaPump and Club C styles, famous hoops, and tennis models.

Over the years, Club C has seen numerous popular collaborations. In 2022, the silhouette was dropped in various interesting makeovers, co-designed by partners like Victoria Beckham, DC Comics, Cardi B, Packer, Netflix’s Money Heist, and more. To kick off its 2023 launches, the shoe company joined forces with a popular streetwear brand Patta.

The description of the latest collab Club C sneakers on Patta’s e-commerce web page reads,

“The legendary Club C 85 has now been reimagined by Patta. This classic Reebok has a supple leather upper and a perforated toe box that ensures breathability. Versatility has been synonymous with the model for decades thanks to its low-profile so we kept it all the same. We replaced the Reebok branding with a Patta typeface and included a pan-African flag to help celebrate its 100th year anniversary.”

Here's a closer look at the collaborative Reebok Club C sneaker (Image via Patta)

The collab shoe is completely wrapped up in a Core Black/Core Black/Glen Green color palette. The Reebok classic sports a silky leather top and a perforated toe box for ventilation. Due to the model's modest profile and long history of versatility, they decided to leave it alone.

The striking "Patta" logo on the sides as well as the woven Pan-African flag, which replaces the customary "Reebok" and Great Britain emblems, elevate the pair.

Don’t miss out on the new Patta x Reebok Club C 85 sneaker launch. The Good Neighborhood Collective in Milan, London's Sistah Space, and The Black Archives in Amsterdam will all receive a portion of their earnings from this online launch.

