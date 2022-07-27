Where to buy Nike Air Huarache Crater Black and Orange sneakers? Price and more explored

Halloween is still months away, but the Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is already in celebration mode. The swoosh label has unveiled a new colorway for its Air Huarache Crater silhouette in a Halloween-themed colorway, i.e., Black and Orange.

Gearing up for the fall season, the swoosh label's upcoming Air Huarache Crater is a nod to the celebrated Halloween events. The label hasn't announced a confirmed release date yet, but according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the shoe will be released in the Fall 2022 season for a retail price of $135 on the SNKRS website.

More about the upcoming Halloween-themed Nike Air Huarache Crater Black and Orange sneakers

Upcoming Halloween-themed Air Huarache Crater Black and Orange sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is continuing to expand its Air Huarache Crater catalog with a new colorway, slated to be released this fall season.

Nike has often swapped out the base layer of the Air Huarache, often replacing the layers of woven textiles and nylon with each other. Now, the swoosh label is at it again for the newly revealed colorway, opting for some bright Mango/Orange-colored inserts.

The upper base of the shoe is clad in orange makeup with accents and overlays contrasting in black hues. The upper is constructed out of recycled materials. The orange woven base is accented with black neoprene materials on the panel detailings, collars, and tongues.

The base of the shoes is covered with structured black leather overlays, which adds a flair to the shoes' design. The tongue branding, rubber outsoles, and rear cage of the sneakers are constructed from Grind Rubber materials.

Aside from the more colorful weave, which pokers out of the mid panels and toe boxes, much of the construction is neutral dominant. There are hints of "Volt" upon the tongue's brandings and various multi-colored straps across the few materials constructed of Grind Rubber.

More details are added with a neon orange hue atop the pinwheel logo, which makes an appearance over the sock liners of the shoe. The white speckled midsole and the contrasting black grind rubber outsoles round out the design of the Halloween-themed makeover.

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo Nike Air Huarache Crater Surfaces in Black and Orange bit.ly/2M4HXbq Nike Air Huarache Crater Surfaces in Black and Orange bit.ly/2M4HXbq https://t.co/11XMsHSQiS

After releasing its OG colorways only in Europe and Asia for quite some time, the swoosh label is preparing the Nike Air Huarache Crater for a worldwide release. A new exclusive makeup features a mash-up of black, anthracite, and total orange hue to give a high-contrast pop makeover.

Although the swoosh label hasn't yet revealed a specific release date, we can expect the Halloween-themed shoe makeover to be released in Fall 2022. The new colorway will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $135.

In other news, the swoosh label is also releasing another colorway of the Air Huarache Crate Premium silhouette dressed in Light Bone and White colorway. The pair opts for a minimalistic look with the sock-like base and the accented cage dressed in lighter shades of off-white and white.

So, if one is interested in buying an Air Huarache Crater pair now, they can avail the shoes at the official SNKRS site on July 26, 2022, for a retail price of $135.

