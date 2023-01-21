Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike is all set to rock the footwear world with its dynamic Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” variant. This intriguing edition will have vibrant neon green and scarlet accents combined with deeper black tones for greater detailing.

Early reports suggest that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch will be released around the holidays of 2023. Nike will sell these eagerly awaited sneakers through its SNKRS app and in its physical and online stores. The sneaker's fixed retail price in USD is $180. Sneakerheads can easily buy these shoes in men’s sizes.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” shoes are adorned with Bright Crimson and Electric Green accents

The on-foot images of the expected Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch sneakers (Image via NBA)

Fans of Kobe Bryant were thrilled when Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant Estate entered into a contract with Nike to keep going with the instantly recognizable Nike Kobe lineup of basketball performance shoes. However, since this story first broke in 2022, the team has only issued one combination: the Nike Kobe 6 "Mambacita."

Since then, we've learned that several Kobe line designs, including the Kobe 4 and 8, could make a Protro comeback while Kobe 6s remain unannounced (apart from the speculated "Prelude" colorway).

Snakeskin sections that are modeled after the Black Mamba and can change the size to safeguard the shoe's endurance are referred to by Nike as "islands." The Kobe 6 silhouette, which debuted in late 2010, is an ultralight, low-cut silhouette with Flywire and received an upgrade with a revised fit system that featured an injected padding system and a dual-layer memory foam sock liner that conformed to the foot. The Nike Zoom Air unit added more padding to the heel and forefoot.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" is reportedly set to appear sometime during the Holiday 2023, as per ZSneakerHeadz, who also asserted that the shoes had the PE colorway worn by PJ Tucker and Anthony Davis (even though PJs were somewhat different from Anthony's).

A Bright Crimson/Black-Electric Green color combination covers the entire sneaker. While the lace set and Mamba emblem on top of the tongue flap take on the vibrant green tone attributed to the Dr. Seuss character, the faux-snakeskin top, mesh, and tongue flaps, as well as TPU reinforcements, are coated in red tones.

A red heel counter with a golden Kobe logo runs along the midfoot, transitioning to a black Nike Swoosh that has been spray-painted on.

A detailed view at the uppers of the upcoming basketball sneakers (Image via NBA)

The red Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and the grippy rubber outer sole unit complete the design, which continues in the sock liner and tongue lining.

Watch for the anticipated Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" color blocking to be released for the Christmas season of 2023. To receive timely information on the launch stated above, interested parties can quickly register on Swoosh's official website or download the SNKRS app.

