Where to buy Adidas Kobe Bryant Crazy 1 OG Metallic Silver shoes ? Release date, price and more explored 

Adidas and Kobe Bryant sneaker collaborations have always been among the best sneakers the world has ever seen, notably their Crazy 1 silhouettes, which are not only timeless but also fashion forward.

The Adidas Kobe Bryant Crazy 1 OG Metallic Silver shoes are expected to arrive in the upcoming weeks. Although the release date of Kobe’s footwear is kept under cover for now, it will cost you $140 for each pair. These sneakers are presumed to be delivered by the Adidas CONFIRMED app and a few select sellers.

Adidas Kobe Bryant Crazy 1 OG Metallic Silver shoes first appeared in 2000

Adidas stated at the start of the year that it would bring back Kobe Bryant's Crazy 1 basketball shoe in "Sunshine," "Stormtrooper," and now the authentic "Metallic Silver" colorway from 2000.

When Kobe Bryant was under the contract with the sportswear label, the Adidas Crazy 1 shoe was initially known as the Adidas Kobe 1. For the unfamiliar, these sneakers were most memorably worn during the 2000-2001 NBA playoffs, when Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched their second victory in the "Kobe and Shaq" era.

On May 31, 2022, some trusted sneaker insiders, namely @Solebyjc and @Sneaktribe, shared the in-hand detailed look of the shoes on their Instagram page, which enticed Bryant fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

This Crazy 1 silhouette sports a uniquely molded top, which is heavily influenced by the Audi TT Roadster. As this model is painted with a metallic silver finish, it entirely resembles the OG colorway, which was released two decades ago.

The metallic finish is detailed with black accents all across the body. The eyelets are made with black textiles, which hold dual-toned black and white laces. The tongue tags are also fashioned with similar black fabric and are embroidered with Adidas branding on top.

The cushiony collars as well as the inner lining of the sneakers are crafted with black that gives a push to this metallic silver finish and makes it more appealing. The brand’s markings are also added to the black leathery heel section and to the base of the outsole unit.

A double foam collar, half-shell toe, dark silvery EVA footbed, and Torsion mechanism are all distinguishing elements. On the outsoles, the Torsion system is prominently displayed. Eventually, the yellow studded spoiler on the heel finished off the look.

Torsion was initially used in Adidas Trail Runner shoes, where it provided ultralight arch support for better agility and comfort. However, it was so successful and well-liked by athletes that Adidas rapidly began incorporating it into a larger line of footwear.

Other Adidas Kobe Bryant shoes reintroduced in 2022

Take a closer at the Sunshine colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier this year, the German athletics label also revived the “Sunshine” colorway of the Kobe 1 shoes. These pairs were dropped on April 1, 2022. They arrived with a retail price tag of $120.

The Sunshine rendition was also prompted by the Audi TT Roadster, as mentioned earlier. It was also Kobe Bryant's earliest designer shoe with any notable sportswear company. The Golden Yellow moulded upper was accented with a gripping half-shell forefoot and a spoiler on the heels in this colorway. Other features have included a Torsion system and a Black inner bootie delivered with a Silver EVA footbed.

