Where to buy Adidas Orketro shoes ? Release date, price and more explored

Adidas seems to be pulsating with energy and enthusiasm nowadays, thanks to its breakthrough ventures with luxury brands like Gucci and Balenciaga. Currently, the Adidas Orketro is generating a lot of traction in the sneaker industry. Following this, the upcoming shoe will be introduced by the brand to inject some life into its mainline silhouettes this season.

The Adidas Orketro will be kicking off the label’s June 2022 releases, by hitting the shelves on Wednesday, June 1. These pairs will be dropped on the e-commerce store, Asphalt Gold, with the retail price tag of $160 (approx. €149). Set your reminders for the upcoming day if you don’t want to miss out on these shoes.

Adidas Orketro shoes appear similar to Kiko Kostadinov’s designs

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Asphalt Gold)

The Adidas Orketro is a shoe that blends influences from the 1990s with contemporary design elements. Because it feels like a mash-up of several sneaker trends, this agile trainer appeals to both enthusiasts and ardent fans.

The model’s description on the Asphalt Gold website reads,

“The Orketro Shoes look to lightweight '90s running shoes and brutalism for design inspiration. This confluence of references combines to push the classic running silhouette in a new, futuristic direction. The asymmetrical design is crafted from a mix of mesh and suede with metallic leather details, and rests on a premium rubber outsole. The shoes are signed off with Trefoil and Orketro branding on the tongue.”

The Three Stripes have taken cues from their 90s history for this current design. The kicks therefore have low-top construction and mesh uppers with thin, sleek embellishments that arguably look like Kiko Kostadinov's modern design ethos, which he exhibited in his multiple collaborations with ASICS.

This “Bright Blue/Carbon/Core Black” colorway features a bright blue backdrop for the top. These uppers are adorned with carbon tone toppings all over.

The carbon details can be seen on the throat as well as the forefoot stripes. Further, the textile detailing are employed to make the eyestays as well as to decorate the side rails. These eyestays are then accented by the speckled laces.

Becoming the major attraction of the design, the meshed tongue tags are drawn in akin blue tones. These tongues are embellished with the highly-coveted Adidas’ trefoil logo, along with the Orketro markings.

Moving on, the meshed toe boxes are nicely outlined with the bolder glossy finish. The bottom components are cushioned with adiPrene and have a subtle colour scheme around them.

What else is happening with Adidas?

The German multinational is also pulling up its socks for its hectic schedule of 2022, which is loaded with a slew of different sneaker releases, one after the other. In line with this, the brand is working closely with Disney for their upcoming take on Forum Low style. This time the classic shoes are welcoming Stitch to the three stripes’ Ohana.

The Forum Low Stitch styles are expected to release on Tuesday, May 31, in Asia. The dates for the launch in North America is yet to be revealed by the label, so Stitch diehards will have to stick around till further updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora