FaZe Clan x Disney: Where to buy, price and more details about the Mickey on the Grid collection

On May 23, 2022, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in youth culture, FaZe Clan, announced a collaboration with entertainment giant, Disney. The collaboration will last for the entire year of 2022 and will bring multiple apparel capsules starting May 28, 2022.

For the first apparel line under the FaZe Clan x Disney collaboration, the duo is focusing on the most popular and most iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse. The collection, dubbed Mickey on the Grid, will be dropping at the FaZe Clan's pop-up shop on May 28, 2022, and will see a later release on its official e-commerce site on May 30, 2022.

More about the upcoming FaZe Clan x Disney's Mickey on the Grid Capsule

upcoming FaZe Clan's Mickey on the Grid Capsule (Image via FaZe Clan)

FaZe Clan introduced Mickey on the Grid capsule for the commemoration of its 12th anniversary. The Mickey on the Grid apparel line is introducing Mickey Mouse as a newly tech-vamped graphic across the entire capsule.

Jay "JVY" Richardson, Creative Director of FaZe Clan, commented on the emergence of a year-long collaboration with Disney in a press release:

“We are beyond proud to collaborate with Disney on this special ‘Mickey On The Grid’ capsule collection, and it’s extra meaningful both for our talent and our fans for this to drop on FaZe Clan’s 12th anniversary. This year-long collaboration is a part of our ongoing expansion into retail and consumer products."

The creative director, Jay "JVY" Richardson, further talked about the first collaborative capsule, dubbed Mickey on the Grid, between the two labels:

"Myself and the product team at FaZe are honored Disney trusted us to take a creative and modern approach to such an iconic character like Mickey Mouse, and we are excited to continue developing innovative concepts that will bring Disney’s beloved characters to life through shoppable product. This capsule is just our first offering, and we can’t wait to share what’s up next with our fans.”

The Mickey on the Grid collection consists of apparel pieces such as tees, hats, and sweatshirts designed by the FaZe Clan creative director Jay "JVY" Richardson and lead designer James Casper Vine in partnership with Disney's creative team.

Across the entire collection, the apparel includes twill applique patches and glow-in-the-dark neon-colored embroidery. The custom-made two-tone baseball caps are an addition to the accessories line, which gives the collection a well-rounded outlook.

The Mickey on the Grid capsule collection from the FaZe Clan will first be released in-store at The Armory, which is the FaZe Clan's retail pop-up store and immersive gaming lounge in partnership with Shopify and NTWRK, located at 700 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles.

The collection will launch at The Armory at 11.30 PM PST on Saturday, May 28, 2022 and will be available until Sunday, May 29, 2022 till 6.00 PM PST. Additionally, the collection will see a later release online on the official e-commerce site, powered by Shopify, on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 12.00 PM PT.

FaZe Clan was incepted as a gaming organization in 2010 and quickly became influential in the field with a global fanbase of over 510 million combined across the entire social platforms such as PUBG, Valorant, Halo, and Fortnite. That is not all, in recent times the organization has transformed into a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand.

The brand has launched multiple limited-edition collaborations and inside apparel lines with partners such as Champion, Kappa, Clot, La Kings and Manchester City FC. Furthermore, in recent times, the brand collaborated with Naruto on May 21, 2022 for an apparel merch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul