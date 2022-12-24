Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Foamposite One "Penny PE" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Oregon based sportswear label Nike is all set to welcome the classic Nike Air Foamposite One variant. Penny Hardaway’s signature shoe will arrive in black and white makeup for the following year.

The highly coveted Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Foamposite One All-Star “Penny PE” colorway is getting ready for the following year. Although the confirmed release date is currently pending, some trusted sneaker insider like Sole Retriever disclosed that these pairs will be purchasable from February 7, 2023, onwards.

They will be offered in full family sizes including adults, grade school, preschool, and toddler. While the first two are marked with a retail price label of $240 and $185, the next two will be sold for $110 and $80, respectively. Interested readers can find them on Nike, SNKRS app, and some of Nike’s partnering marketplaces.

Penny Hardaway x Nike Air Foamposite One "Penny PE" shoes will finally arrive in white and black colorway

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Nike Air Foamposite One shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Penny Hardaway namesake series was one of the most well-liked lines to follow before LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. It has established itself as a mainstay in Nike Hoop legacy and still competes with the current lineup of signature sneakers.

Although Penny Hardaway owned many pairs of sneakers throughout his career, only four of them bore his name, with the fifth model arriving after his retirement.

The 1997 release of the unique Nike Air Foamposite One surely impressed the player’s and Nike fans alike. Following their popularity, they were finally retroed after ten years, and todays modern release of new hues is still underway.

Only one "Royal" colorway of the Nike Air Foamposite One was available when it was first released in 1997. The Foamposite One, which Hardaway wore on the court along with his iconic Penny segment.

He even received a player-exclusive colorblocking that had not yet been released, which was rare at the time.

Take a closer look at the toe tops and tongue areas of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The shoe manufacturer is finally preparing to release the Nike Air Foamposite One in white/black, but with a bit of a twist, after years of followers demanding for their launch.

This forthcoming version of the shoe, which was influenced by Penny's classic home-themed version, features a white, metallic silver, black, cobalt bliss, and racing blue color palette. This pair, which is a part of Nike Sportswear's All-Star Pack for 2023, closely resembles the original with a few minor variations.

The sneaker features a Foamposite top with a white foundation featuring details in black and leather. The small Swoosh on the toe as well as the stitching on the tongue flap both contain very light touches of metallic silver.

The stitching on the tongue flaps as well as rear heel pull tabs include soft cobalt happiness, and the insole is racing blue, which has a vintage feel from the mid-1990s. A full translucent gum outer sole unit covers the entirety of this.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh’s official web site if you don’t want to miss out on these much awaited Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Foamposite “Penny PE” edition dropping soon.

