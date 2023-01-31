5 upcoming Air Jordan 5 releases of 2023 

To rile up the excitement of sneakerheads, the market welcomes new hues of the Air Jordan 5 signature shoe each year in high and low-cut styles. The effective blend of comfort and fashion has led to the growth of the sneaker culture and its impact on sneakerheads.

In addition, people continue to look forward to the new colorways of Jordan Brand's fifth silhouette, alongside the retro releases debuting each season. Here is a list of the top five variants of AJ5 that sneakerheads can proudly and stylishly wear in 2023.

Air Jordan 5 Low "Chutney" and four other colorways scheduled for launch in 2023

1) Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

With a top that is entirely one color, this Air Jordan 5 goes "UNC" all the way. This quality nubuck shoe features a collegiate badge on the heel and a smooth finish. The frosty semi-translucent outer sole unit goes well with the UNC blue-tinted netting.

A black midsole with a gray accent is scattered throughout. Silver provides contrast on the tongue flap, complete with a black Jumpman. This footwear will be available in full family sizing and packed in unique packaging.

On March 4, 2023, the AJ5 "UNC" is anticipated to release. The suggested retail price is $225.

2) Air Jordan 5 SE "Burgundy"

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks bit.ly/3E1Kq18 Air Jordan 5 Retro “Burgundy” Returning in September Air Jordan 5 Retro “Burgundy” Returning in September 🍷 bit.ly/3E1Kq18 https://t.co/BjYCdZqVrZ

When it was released back in 2006, together with a plethora of other non-OG color blocking, such as AJ5 "Green Bean" as well as AJ4 "Lightning" color schemes, both of which were given retro treatment within the previous year, the AJ5 "Burgundy" was a new rendition of the Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker design.

According to numerous reports, the "Burgundy" AJ5 will be the next to receive the vintage treatment. The AJ5 "Burgundy" was revolutionary at the time, featuring a complete suede body dipped in a deep burgundy shade and finished with silver accents on the tongue flaps, laces, lining, and iconic shark teeth on the midsole.

Even while some could claim it's long overdue, it now returns at the right time. Nevertheless, the AJ5 "Burgundy" is expected to come back on September 9, 2023, for $200 on SNKRS and at a few other stores.

3) WMNS Air Jordan 5 Low "Chutney"

This Air Jordan 5 is altered because it is available in the Low version. The top is covered in a warm "Chutney," most likely nubuck. In "Black," which matches the tongue liner and Jumpman on the heel, the sole unit and lace sets offer contrast.

On September 21, 2023, the AJ5 Low WMNS "Chutney" is scheduled for sale. The suggested retail price is $180.

4) Air Jordan 5 "Aqua"

The shoe, which was inspired by a Chris Paul AJ5 PE, comes in a black body with aqua touches on the tongue as well as lace locks. The replica also has a silver metallic tongue similar to some of the original Air Jordan 5 iterations.

Canary-yellow accents on the midsole and Jumpman logo on the heel distinguish this pair. The upper is tied up by sitting on a black, semi-translucent outer sole unit.

The release date of the AJ5 "Aqua" has been changed from January to February 2023 after it was initially scheduled for April. The sneaker will finally hit the sneaker market on February 4, 2023. These sneakers will retail for $200 for a pair.

5) Air Jordan 5 Retro SE "Craft"

The tongue flap, as well as the top, are made of hairy light gray suede, and the quarter panel is covered in opaque netting with milky white lace embellishments. The Jumpman and tongue liners are Safety Orange, and Jumpman on the heel is a deeper gray.

The midsole is white, the classic flames are covered in gray and white paint spatter, and the footwear is finished off with an icy outer sole unit.

On June 17, 2023, SNKRS and a few stores will sell the AJ5 Retro SE "Craft" for $210.

These were some eagerly anticipated releases of the widely loved AJ5 signature shoe. Jordan heads, and other sneaker enthusiasts can sign up on the official website of Nike and its SNKRS app to get quick updates on their launch.

Poll : 0 votes