Air Jordan 5 Low “Indigo Haze” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 5 "Indigo Haze" variant, which will be among the upcoming sneaker releases, has made Jordan Brand's goals to stand out in the sneaker industry abundantly clear.

In the coming weeks of 2023, the new "Indigo Haze" colorway of the Air Jordan 5 model will be available. The retail price for these low-top Jordan sneakers is $180 per pair.

These women's footwear items are available for purchase at Nike's online and physical stores, the SNRKS app, and just a few selected Jordan Brand shops.

Women’s exclusive Nike Air Jordan 5 will be offered in “Indigo Haze” colorway

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 5 Low Indigo Haze colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 5 continues to ride the wave of its 30th birthday celebration with an even mix of joint works and fresh mainline creations, from CLOT to PSG to a trilogy of DJ Khaled-inspired designs. In favor of the latter, Jordan Brand is expanding its women-only style by daubing its low-top design in a flawless "Indigo Haze."

Every Air Jordan numbered shoe has a story behind its making, and one of the most widely acclaimed Air Jordan 5 is mentioned on Jordan Brand’s official website as following,

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

Take a closer look at the sidewalls of the shoes (Image via Nike)

It continues,

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

A new color combination of Indigo Haze/Fire Red-Metallic Silver-Alabaster-Flint Gray will be used to wrap the Air Jordan 5 Low. The midfoot side relief valve, as well as the rarely seen lace extensions, add a new and vibrant element to the shoe, accentuating the clad-purple top and its color-matched drawstrings.

The upper is completely covered from head to toe in a luxury wash of faded violet tones. An "Alabaster" coated sock liner and additional bright cream details, such as the lace closure with spiked midsole trim contrast the subdued look, which is encircled by a darker "Flint Gray" sole unit as well as air bubbles.

The tongue tab mimics the former female-exclusive counterparts of the shape with a "Silver Metallic" treatment, while the insole Jumpman emblems are filled with an inconspicuous "Fire Red" hue.

If you want to add the Air Jordan 5 Low "Indigo Haze" shoes to your footwear collection, keep an eye on Nike's official website and the SNKRS app.

In addition to the aforementioned AJ5 colorway, Jordan Brand has scheduled more colorways including “Aqua,” “Craft,” “UNC,” “Dunk On Mars,” and others, for the coming months of 2023. All of these shoes will be sold via Nike, SNKRS, and other Jordan Brand retail outlets, both online and offline.

