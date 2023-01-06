Nike Air Jordan 5 Craft sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous co-owned label paid special attention to the Air Jordan 5 silhouette throughout 2022 as it released multiple makeovers such as Green Bean, Regal Pink, DJ Khaled collab, and Clot collab on its official SNKRS website. The label will continue the trend in 2023 and will be bringing back the celebrated yet overlooked sneaker model back into the limelight.

The 1990-debuted silhouette Air Jordan 5 is reminiscent of Michael Jordan's amazing performance from 1989-1990 and the silhouette will be reminiscing of the time by releasing in multiple makeovers. Few such makeovers such as "Dunk on Mars" have already been revealed for the 2023 release.

The latest colorway to appear over Air Jordan 5 is "Craft." The official release date for the Air Jordan 5 sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet, Sole Retriever, the pair will be released on June 17, 2023, via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 5 Craft sneakers, which are clad in Light Orewood Brown, Safety Orange, Flat Pewter, and Sail colors

The iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage can be held responsible for the amalgamating sneaker world and fashion world with basketball. After Nike signed a lifetime deal with legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, the signature shoe line became one of the greatest sneaker trends, which is still ongoing. The Air Jordan 1 launched the sneaker lineage in 1984, and it has been a hit ever since.

The 1990-released silhouette is currently in full force and was revived by the swoosh label in 2022-23. The official site introduces the Air Jordan 5 silhouette,

"In his 1989-1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole."

The shark-tooth midsoles were paired with a clear outsole. The Jordan Brand will continue to use the "Craft" hue of the Air Jordan 5 as their primary colorway throughout 2023. Air Jordan 1, 2, and 4 silhouettes already had the "Craft" motif unveiled, and now AJ5 can be added to the list.

The silhouette comes clad in a 'Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange/Flat Pewter/Sail' color scheme. The shoe's upper is made of a variety of high-end materials, mostly suede and mesh with Light Orewood Brown overlays on the majority of them.

Safety Orange accents can be seen on the inside tongue lining and the embroidered Jumpman emblem on the tongue throughout the shoe. The inside lining, the back of the heel, the lacelock, the laces, the flames on the midsoles, and the inside tongue tag are all decorated with Flat Pewter.

The shoe features translucent sail TPU mesh netting and eyelet detailing. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and icy blue translucent outsoles. The pair is rumored to release in June 2023 for $210 in men's sizes via Nike and select retailers.

