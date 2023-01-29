Nike LeBron 20 “All-Star” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The leading sportswear brand Nike is advancing its long-standing relationship with LeBron James with a brand-new "Nike LeBron 20" colorway that is getting ready for 2023. The iteration dubbed “All-Star” is accented with reverse swooshes on the laterals.

According to early sources, the upcoming "All-Star" iteration of the Nike LeBron 20 signature shoe will go on sale on February 17, 2023. Swoosh keeps the precise debut date of these black LeBron shoes a secret, but fans of King James can still purchase them for $200 per pair.

Fans can easily purchase them from Nike's physical and online stores, the SNKRS app, and a few select retail chains.

Nike LeBron 20 “All-Star” shoes are adorned with Travis Scott’s typical reverse swoosh

Take a closer look at the arriving LeBron 20 “All-Star” colorway (Image via Nike)

LeBron James and Travis Scott are two of the best celebrities for Nike, and their interactions throughout the years and the fact that James routinely wears Nike collaboration clothing demonstrate their friendly relationship. Perhaps this served as inspiration for James and the designers of his signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 20, as the model's "All-Star" color block has just debuted, featuring a reverse Swoosh feature.

According to the Oregon Shoe Company, the twentieth distinctive model from King James was inspired by:

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

Nike went on to detail some of the technologically advanced aspects of the most recent basketball style:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection.”

A detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike LeBron 20 imitates the centuries-old breakthroughs and secrets that sit protected by prehistoric icebergs, invoking a vibrant "Blue Lightning" tinge throughout its tongue design as well as sock liner in a clad manner. A few months back, Giannis' Nike Zoom Freak 4 decided to look to the Jurassic Period for inspiration.

The double-up midfoot swooshes impart a Travis Scott-esque attitude with their light cream and dominating "Iron Grey" checks participating in a reverse construction, blending the latter into its closely knit top along with streaks of "Coconut Milk."

The aged peach sole unit beneath your feet matches its forefoot carvings with The King's multiple world records, and the gold metallic dubraes with eye stays give a wash of luxurious embellishments.

The honorary set mimics Freak 4's bone-style roman numerals displaying the calendar year at the base of the quarter at completion, reading "The Records of King James" on its heel tab as well as "Legacy Preserved" across its tongue flap.

Watch for the next color-blocking Nike LeBron 20 "All-Star" hoop-inspired sneaker, which will quickly sell out. Sneakerheads can simply register for the footwear label's official website to receive information about the stated pair's scheduled launch if they don't want to miss out on these stunning footwear pieces.

