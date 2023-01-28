Serena Williams x Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Hemp” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Nike and the legendary American tennis player Serena Williams are working together again to debut a brand-new version of the vintage Nike Air Max 90 Futura shoe model. The dynamic duo has reconnected to give the timeless but neglected sneaker model a complete suede makeover.

The swoosh label hasn't confirmed the release date for the Nike x Serena Williams Air Max 90 Futura "Hemp" hue of the collaborative sneaker.

On February 1, 2023, only women's sizes of the Serena Williams' SWDC x Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Hemp" colorway will be available, as estimated by popular sneaker media pages online. It will retail for $150 and be offered by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few in-store and online establishments.

Serena Williams' SWDC x Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Hemp" shoes will arrive with Sanddrift and Dark Pony hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Hemp colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Serena Williams, a tennis legend and a longstanding Swoosh associate, unveiled the SWDC in 2019. The Serena Williams Design Crew, aka SWDC, is a group of some of the world's most innovative designers and visionaries. They were entrusted with creating some of Williams' styles for the American sportswear manufacturer.

We're now getting our first glimpse at the talented group's new endeavor with the SWDC x Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Hemp" edition after this week's SWDC x Nike Air More Uptempo "Denim." Be sure to keep reading on to learn more about what we currently know about the edgy Tinker Hatfield silhouette.

The design inspiration and evolution of the Air Max 90 silhouette are further highlighted by the Swoosh label:

“The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

Take a closer look at the tongue flaps of the arriving Nike Air Max 90 shoes (Image via Nike)

SWDC's interpretation of the Air Max 90 Futura is beyond whatever we've seen previously, elevating the '90s classic to the next dimension. A hemp-hued outer with conceptual rubber elements span the complete shoe, sitting atop a foundation of a sand-drift suede. A sharp summit white leather Swoosh strikes through the medial and lateral side panels, accompanied by a much tinier one in space purple.

The whole shoe is stitched for an avant-garde visual appeal. Of course, no discussion of this sneaker would be complete without mentioning the tongue flap, which appears to be made of a material similar to corduroy.

1STLooK @_1STLook Serena Williams Air Max 90 Futura

Nike Official Images

SWDC Serena Williams Design Crew Serena Williams Air Max 90 FuturaNike Official ImagesSWDC Serena Williams Design Crew https://t.co/xAoVclSmaZ

Featuring several tags with motivational sayings, and to top it all off, pulling tabs on the tongue and heel gives you a tough appearance that will draw attention everywhere you go.

Set your calendars for the next Serena Williams x Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Hemp" variant. Nike fans can easily subscribe to Swoosh's official web page or get the SNKRS app for quick updates on the joint sneaker release.

Poll : 0 votes