Nike Air Max CB 94 “Black/Game Royal” shoes set to return in 2023

Nike and iconic player Chris Barkley introduced their co-designed Nike Air Max CB 94 silhouette in 1994. The shoe is set to reappear in 2023 in a "Black/Game Royal" makeup.

In the upcoming weeks, the Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/Game Royal" edition is expected to impact the sneaker market positively. Along with the Nike SNKRS app, these foliated shoe options will be sold through the company's online store, other retail locations, and other platforms. Those interested in getting their hands on them will have to stick around for confirmed drop dates.

Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/Game Royal" shoes will be returning

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Max CB 94 Black/Game Royal shoes (Image via Nike)

Nike has focused on the Nike Barkley collection. Nike and Charles Barkley declared that the MVP from 1992–1993 was "not a role model" in 1994.

What came next was the introduction of his first genuine solo signature model, the Nike Air Max CB '94, and a shift in the environment from the gloomy Philly to the bright Phoenix.

The sneaker has witnessed the release of numerous variants since its initial debut in 1994. It has a noticeable Max Air heel part for lightweight cushioning, a heel tab for quicker wear and removal, and a neoprene sleeve for enhanced durability.

While the 1994 design has most likely been buried deep in the Beaverton label's archives, @bubblekoppe reports that a 2020 version of Barkley's renowned design will make a comeback during the holiday season of 2023.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of the Nike Air Max CB 94 Black/Game Royal shoes (Image via Nike)

The origins and evolution of the widely acclaimed Air Max are described by the Swoosh label's official web page as,

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Among the duo's most popular OG interpolations, the all-black ensemble closely resembles its three-year-old sibling, adopting a Triple Black look for its nubuck lace locking mechanism, mesh reinforcement straps, and full-grain leather construction.

The monochrome ensemble is featured all along the tooth-supported sole unit and the emblazoned heel counter, while a subdued hit of "Royal Blue" emerges from the heel's Air Max padding structure and carved-out pocket among the tread.

The monochromatic combination is only occasionally livened up by the granular white mesh jutting through the metal-backed support airflow.

Prepare for the upcoming 2023 release of the Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/Game Royal." To swiftly receive updates on the aforementioned rollout, prospective buyers should download the SNKRS app and connect to Swoosh's main site.

In addition to the aforementioned "Black/Game Royal" colorway, the "Burnished" rendition of Chris Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94 silhouette will also drop later this year. These sneakers will also be offered online and in the physical locations of Nike, the SNRKS app, and a few other select retail shops. This iteration will be offered with a selling price label of $160 for a pair.

Poll : 0 votes