Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Oxygen Purple” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The new Nike Zoom Freak 4 iteration will be released in 2023 in a fresh "Oxygen Purple" color blocking, thanks to planning and preparation by Nike and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This comes after the model's debut in the previous year's "Roman Colosseum," "Birthstone," and "Etched in Stone" colorways.

This variant is accented with bursts of stadium green and black throughout, with hints of the titular purple and clean white.

As per preliminary reports, the upcoming "Oxygen Purple" colorway of the Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike Zoom Freak 4 silhouette is scheduled to hit the market on February 1, 2023. A pair of basketball sneakers in subtle lilac tones will cost $130. Fans of the athlete will be able to purchase them both online and at Nike and its affiliated retail locations' physical stores.

Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Oxygen Purple” variant will be highlighted by touches of bright green all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 4 Oxygen Purple colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

After reinstating contact with Nike in 2017, Giannis Antetokounmpo unveiled his four signature shoes, the most noteworthy of which was the Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoe, which made its debut earlier in 2022.

Antetokounmpo, the star player for the Milwaukee Bucks, has a constant stream of power and talent that he directs at his opponents all season long. The most recent innovation of his signature shoe has a unique design that glides players along the court in an ultra-light fit.

The description of the Zoom Freak 4 silhouette on the Swoosh’s official web page says,

“Giannis is an incessant storm of stamina and skill that keeps coming at opponents for 4 quarters or more. The forward-thinking design of his latest signature shoe helps propel you down the court in a lightweight fit that moves with you. It can handle quick changes in direction on both sides of the floor, giving you side-to-side stability and multidirectional traction as you Euro step to the hoop.”

supker @m88855771832 “Oxygen Purple” Envelops The Nike Zoom Freak 4 For An Early Springtime Option ift.tt/g7ycSfI “Oxygen Purple” Envelops The Nike Zoom Freak 4 For An Early Springtime Option ift.tt/g7ycSfI https://t.co/4PzE3ybr0s

The player has advanced to the status of perpetual guarantee for the mid-season game dubbed the NBA All-Star Game after winning two MVP accolades and an NBA Championship. Nike has incorporated concepts of fossil hunting into its line of basketball shoes for the forthcoming event in Salt Lake City, Utah, adding some prehistoric flair to the design.

With a clean white forefoot composition as well as a light lilac finish on the rear half and tongue flap, Giannis' fourth distinctive silhouette, which falls under his banner's lineup of flamboyantly crafted ensembles, captures an early spring style. The sock liner and insignias on the tongue are covered with a nearly fluorescent "Stadium Green" overlay, which extends to the lacing and padded heel counter.

The medial side's stitched green Check corresponds with the tread's marbled treatment, which includes touches of white, cyan blue, and the previously stated green at the end, moving away from the shoe's eponymous accents along the reverse Swoosh and the undulating midsole's bright white attire.

Set your calendars for the anticipated Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Oxygen Purple" rollout, which is expected to occur next month. For immediate updates on the eventual release of Giannis' signature shoes, fans can download the SNKRS app or join the shoe brand's official e-commerce website.

Poll : 0 votes