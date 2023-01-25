Nike x Serena Williams Air More Uptempo "Denim" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike is continuing its collaboration with the iconic American tennis player Serena Williams to launch a brand new makeover of the classic Air More Uptempo sneaker model. The dynamic duo are reconnecting to give the classic yet underappreciated sneaker model a denim makeover.

An official release date for the Nike x Serena Williams Air More Uptempo "Denim" sneaker colorway hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the Summer of 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike x Serena Williams Air More Uptempo "Denim" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike x Serena Williams Air More Uptempo "Denim" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air More Uptempo silhouette is currently a Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker model. The sneaker model, which was debuted back in 1996 by the swoosh label, brings new life to the high-top basketball silhouettes. The basketball-turned-streetwear sneaker model is directly related to the roots of the rugged play style, bully ball.

Bully ball was a popular basketball move used by players in 1990s, who were of great strength or size. The player would use his strength and size to take advantage of the opponent and aggressively back down the defender.

The upper of the sneaker model is usually constructed out of pebble grain fabric, which is a nod to the sport that inspired the shoe. The official swoosh label site introduction to the Air More Uptempo sneaker model reads:

“More than perhaps any other silhouette, the Air More Uptempo encapsulates '90s basketball flavor at its finest. Big and bold, the unapologetic design represents a hybrid of style and innovation that made major waves when it debuted—and still turns heads today."

The latest makeover to the Air More Uptempo has been modified by the elite athlete and legendary women's tennis player Serena Williams. The tennis superstar's Serena Williams Design Center label has often dressed many Swoosh silhouettes in unique and distinct colorways and materials. These makeovers are chosen by the superstar tennis player herself.

The upcoming Air More Uptempo is no different and comes utilized with a denim makeover. The collaborative sneakers come clad in a 'Dark Obsidian / Summit White / Space Purple / Volt / Black / Sanddrift' color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes clad in a deep navy blue, aka Dark Obsidian shade.

The Dark Obsidian hue contrasts with the volt green pop, which is added over stitched trim details at the edges of each panel and the "AIR" text on both sneaker profiles. More details are added with the stitched detailing of the Space Purple hue alongside the volt.

The purple shade is also added over the stitched SWDC-branded tag upon the letter R of the "AIR" lettering on the lateral profile. Torn off and rugged details are added in the "AIR" lettering, which is filled in with white hues. More white is added over the base of the letters, tongues, and laces. The look is finished off with a black sole unit.

The collaborative sneaker is rumored to drop in Spring 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers at a retail price of $180.

