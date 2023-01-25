LeBron James x Nike LeBron 20 “Liverpool F.C.” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

With a new iteration of Nike LeBron 20, the sporting goods giant, Nike is continuing its long-standing relationship with LeBron James. The new "Liverpool F.C." colorway recently emerged in an all-crimson ensemble directly inspired by the eponymous franchise.

According to early sources, the next Nike LeBron 20 "Liverpool F.C." version may hit the market on February 9, 2023. The shoe company has not yet released the confirmed launch dates. However, it is anticipated that they will cost about $210 per pair at retail. Additionally, Nike, the SNRKS app, and its associated retail partners will sell these themed all-red pairs.

LeBron James’ Nike LeBron 20 “Liverpool F.C.” shoes will arrive in University Red overlays with meshed makeup

A detailed look at the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 Liverpool F.C. colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

LeBron James has made a sizeable profit thanks to his sound investments well over the journey of his 20 years to the forefront. One of his most lucrative business partnerships was with the Fenway Sports Group, which owns a stake in sports teams like Liverpool F.C., the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Boston Red Sox.

The former of the three stated franchises was once partially owned by James, which allowed King to work with Nike to produce color blocks for his iconic models that were inspired by Liverpool. The Reds color palette is currently dominating James' newest pair of Nike LeBron 20 sneakers with The Swoosh.

The twentieth unique design by King James, according to the Oregon shoemaker, is inspired by holding the "future generation in mind":

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews A Nike LeBron 20 "Liverpool F.C." is reportedly on the way... A Nike LeBron 20 "Liverpool F.C." is reportedly on the way... https://t.co/70nVrAI9dD

Nike continues by outlining some of the technologically important facets of its most recent basketball shoe:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed.”

The style departs from its typically engineered mesh composition and features a top made of short-haired suede in a (nearly) homogenous tone of university red.

The red lace sets are highlighted with a metallic "XX" lace dubrae as well as a black stitched detail on the ankle and the upper end of the tongue flap, respectively, whereas this color extends onto the suede ankle and mesh tongue flap.

The lateral midfoot features a double swoosh design with a top emblem featuring a red snakeskin touch and a bottom, a black swoosh with a similar snakeskin pattern as well as over stitching accents. A black rubber outsole rests underneath the red foam midsole, which is cushioned with Cushlon and Zoom Air and wraps up the look.

Watch for the Nike LeBron 20 "Liverpool F.C." hoop-inspired shoe variant, which will be available in the coming weeks. If sneakerheads don't want to miss out on learning the official word on the noted footwear, they can register for the shoe company's e-commerce website or get the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes