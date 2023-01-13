Neymar Jr x Puma Rise NITRO basketball shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

One of the key factors in Puma's gradual rise to prominence in the football world is its association with Brazilian star player Neymar Jr.

However, the shoe manufacturer is in an experimental mode right now, so it is getting ready to release a brand new version of its beloved Rise NITRO basketball silhouette. The model will have a color palette and Neymar Jr.-inspired details.

The upcoming Neymar Jr. x Puma Rise NITRO basketball sneakers are all set to enter the sneaker market on January 26, 2023. These shoes will be offered with a price label of $130 USD.

Neymar’s diehards as well as other curious buyers can check out these sneakers on the shoe manufacturer’s e-commerce stores and physical shops, alongside a slew of other Puma Basketball retail marketplaces.

Neymar Jr. x Puma Rise NITRO basketball shoes will feature brilliant orange and blue tones all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming Basketball sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The acceptance of Puma basketball sneakers has grown recently. The brand made a triumphant return to the performance basketball business in 2019 with the launch of Clyde Hardwood. Puma also recruited elite athletes like DeAndre Ayton, Terry Rozier, Michael Porter Jr., and others to the club, but LaMelo Ball attracted the most attention.

We are glad to see that the brand is once again making their imprint on the market, even though they were largely silent for a spell, at least in the hoops industry.

The Puma Rise NITRO continues to offer dependable and constant traction from the shoe company. Perhaps the padding will be more stretchy and delicate. The majority of reviewers appreciated the shoe's outstanding cushioning, and the material looked to be comfy.

Here's a detailed view of the tongue areas (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe is a good one-on-one fit, even though it is powerful. These components, as well as fit, give the feet a severe lockdown and confinement. The Rise NITRO is a successful basketball shoe that performs well all around.

The description of the upcoming basketball sneakers on the brand’s website says,

“Take to the court, sink a few threes, and throw down some game-winning dunks in the Neymar Jr Rise NITRO. With a breathable engineered mesh upper, a NITRO Infused midsole to get you way above the hoop, and a stabilizing PROPLATE to handle all your defence-beating Euro steps, you’ll be playing your best game every time you step onto the court. And, it has all the flair of the Brazilian superstar, so it grabs almost as much attention as your game.”

The upcoming sneakers are entirely covered in an Ultra Orange-Blue Glimmer-Puma White makeup. The shoe's eye-catching orange and blue color combination perfectly exemplifies the athlete and the brand's explosive gameplay and dynamic style.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the new colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the complete shoe is wrapped predominantly in orange, the blue and white accents all across the uppers further accentuate the overall design. The orange tongue flaps are embellished with Neymar’s designer emblem. On the rear side, the heel counters exhibit characteristics of Puma insignias in white.

Finally, the orange sole units are accomplished with highly coveted NITRO foam, which is highlighted by the shoe label as,

“Enclosed nitrogen-injected foam designed to provide responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.”

Mark your calendars for the arrival of Neymar Jr.'s Rise NITRO sneakers that are planned for later this month. One can also sign up on the shoe label’s website for quick updates on the launch.

