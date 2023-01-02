Puma Archive Remastered Pack shoes: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored 

German athletic wear company Puma is gearing up for the launch of its brand new Puma Archive Remastered Pack that takes design cues from the brand’s archives. The footwear pack will offer a reinterpreted variant of the company’s four timeless silhouettes, namely Suede, Mayze, Rider FV, and Slipstream.

On January 5, 2023, the men's and women's sizes of the Puma Archive Remastered Pack will go on sale. This four-piece sneaker pack will be purchasable online as well as at select physical locations in Puma and its associated retail chains across the globe. The price range will vary from $90 to $110 per pair.

Puma Archive Remastered Pack will offer four popular revamped silhouettes of the brand

Here's a top view of all the four sneakers offered in the upcoming pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

Puma is quickly rising to the top of the list of brands in the sneaker market. The German sportswear giant has now traveled back through time for the Puma Archive Remastered Pack after releasing a collaborative project with Rhuigi Villasenor and having projects with Jeff Staples and JJJJound presently in the works. If you're a fan of retro sneakers, you're going to adore this collection, which takes on four of its most iconic styles.

The Archive Remastered Pack, which consists of the Suede, Mayze, Rider FV, and Slipstream, emphasizes the use of high-quality materials.

The description of the latest Mayze shoes on the shoe company’s website reads,

“The Mayze Archive Remastered celebrates 75 years of our sport heritage. Classic and conceptual collide in the chunky platform profile accented with archive branding and heritage colors – all topped off with a retro lace charm.”

Take a closer look at the Suede and Mayze shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Luxurious leather as well as soft and smooth suede are used extensively throughout the selection. All four shoes, adorned with black, white, and green, have fine gold hardware with limited-edition hangtags that are unique to the line.

The Suede Archive Remastered sneakers in this pack are described by the brand as,

“We’ve raided the archives to celebrate 75 years of PUMA’s sports heritage. The result? Classic styles reimagined for the 21st century. Just take a look at this edition of the iconic Suede. These stand-out sneakers feature bold color combos and soft suede for a look that takes any outfit to the next level.”

As a tribute to the company's founder, these are adorned with the text "Rudolf Dassler Schuhfabrik," which is a literal translation of "Rudolf Dassler Shoe Factory." The quartet also includes retro-style insoles and is therefore packaged in unique shoe boxes designed for all of the enthusiasts out there. Extra pairs of lace sets are also offered with these sneakers, to add more variety for the wearer.

Take a closer look at the Rider FV and Slipstream shoes from the Puma Archive Remastered collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Leather Working Group process is used to audit and certify the leather used in this product, which is derived from ecologically friendly leather processing.

The Puma Suede Archive Remastered Pack "Dark Night" and women’s exclusive Puma Mayze Archive Remastered Pack "Puma White" shoes are priced at $90 and $110, respectively. The other two pairs, namely Puma Rider FV Archive Remastered Pack "Puma Black" and Puma Slipstream Archive Remastered Pack "Puma White," both are marked with a retail price tag of $100 for each pair.

Mark your calendars for the arriving Puma Archive Remastered collection that will be arriving later this week. If you’re willing to get your hands on any of these pairs, then you can also sign up on the shoe label’s website for instant updates as soon as they land.

