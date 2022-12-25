Puma x Manchester City winter pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Puma, a global sportswear label, has reunited with English football club Machester City FC to launch a winter apparel collection. The dynamic duo started their partnership in 2019 and has launched multiple collections and items for fans since then.

The latest is the three-piece winter apparel collection, which is full of blue and white details to keep you warm during the season. The dynamic duo has launched the Winter Pack on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Manchester City and Puma.

The collection was also launched via the Man City store at the Etihad Stadium and at select retailers worldwide, starting December 21, 2022.

More about the newly released Puma x Manchester City winter apparel pack

The newly released Puma x Manchester City winter apparel pack keeps you warm and stay blue this winter season (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the first winter FIFA World Cup, club football is back. Even in harsh winter conditions, German sportswear giant Puma have made sure that Manchester City fans don't have a problem by releasing a winter clothing collection.

The mini capsule collection comprises a reversible half-zip jacket, oversized Manchester City winter jersey and RE:Fill padded jacket. The official Manchester City site describes and introduces the collection as follows:

"Forecast for the winter? Sky blue. PUMA and Manchester City introduce the Winter Pack. The capsule features an oversized Manchester City winter jersey, reversible half-zip jacket, and RE:Fill padded jacket, so you can keep warm and keep singing the blues all year round, no matter where or when City play – and no matter what."

The official press release made by Puma introduces the collection as follows:

"Global sports company PUMA and Manchester City have today launched the Winter Pack full of ice-cold style to keep you warm during the blue winter months. Don’t let anything stand between you and your team – especially not the weather."

The first item, oversized winter jersey, comes featured with dryCELL performance technology.

The dryCELL performance technology is designed to wick moisture from the body to keep you dry and free from sweat. The collection pieces are made with at least 50% recycled material. The oversized winter jersey can be availed at a retail price of $110.

The half-zip reversible jacket includes ULTRAWEAVE, four-way stretch fabric and ultra-light features, which is engineered to reduce friction and weight. The half-zip reversible jacket can be bought at a retail price of $160.

The padded jacket features warmCELL breathable warm weather technology, which is designed to trap heat inside the body and keep you warm. The jacket comes constructed of 50% recycled material. The padded jacket can be availed at a retail price of $180.

The collaborative Winter apparel collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Puma, the Man City store at the Etihad Stadium, official e-commerce site of Man City and select retailers globally.

The collection was released on December 21, 2022, at a retail price range of $110 to $180. On Man City's official site, customers and members can receive 10% off and free delivery for $130.

