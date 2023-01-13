Puma x Neymar Jr. Future Supercharge football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Puma, the German sportswear giant, is continuing its celebrated and sought-after partnership with Brazilian star footballer Neymar Jr. to launch a brand new makeover upon the Future football boot alongside a special event. The dynamic duo are holding a special Future World event in Paris in celebration of the launch of the football boot.

The launch event will be hosted by the beloved player Neymar Jr. as he looks for the next future star of the popular football game who will get a chance to compete with him. The special player will also become ambassadors for Puma Football in 2023.

The Puma Future Supercharge boot edition was launched as part of a pre-sale on the official e-commerce site, physical stores of Puma, and select retailers on January 12, 2023, followed by a global release that will take place on January 19, 2023.

More about the newly launched Puma x Neymar Jr. Future Supercharge football boots and special Future World event in Paris

The newly launched Puma x Neymar Jr. Future Supercharge football boots and special Future World event in Paris (Image via Puma)

The Future football boot is one of the most iconic Puma silhouettes of all time and stands out for its futuristic technology and innovation. The boot is known to push the design's boundaries and what a player can do on the ground. The latest Future silhouette implements a new and engineered redesign for even more agility.

The newest version of the Future football boot has a unique top made of the twin mesh FUZIONFIT 360 material. The top also incorporates the German brand's own PWRTAPE technology, which improves support and offers an advanced adaptable fit.

The option of going laceless is given to the football boot. In an official press release, the Senior Product Line Manager of Teamsport Footwear, Florian Nemetz, talks about the latest Future model and inculcated PWRTAPE technology,

“The introduction of the PWRTAPE technology is an exciting innovation. The placement of the PWRTAPE is based on strain data collected from measuring strain forces on the upper of the boot during a variety of key football movements that include accelerating, running, cutting, and kicking."

The FUTURE silhouette further features engineered 3D textures, which are placed in the key zones that contact the ball. When dribbling, passing, and finishing with the ball, the technology aids in regulating and improving the grip. The most recent improvement to the FUTURE silhouette features a brand-new plate with a split composition that increases stability and traction.

In an official press release, Neymar Jr., comments upon the collaborative boot,

“The FUTURE continues to evolve. I need a boot that feels comfortable and allows me to move with speed in all directions. The new FUTURE feels even more supportive and adaptive which helps me to make quick cuts when dribbling with the ball, so I can play without restraint."

He further commented upon the boot's importance for the German sportswear label,

"The launch of the new boot is also a beautiful moment because we are looking to find the FUTURE of the game by giving anyone the chance to compete in our FUTURE challenge to become a member of the PUMA family.”

Lastly, the footwear silhouette features a Dual-Density Motion System Outsole, made up of Pebax composition in the heel, which adds explosive energy and stability. The boot will be worn by Neymar Jr., Dzsenifer Marzsan, Julia Grosso, and James Maddison on the field.

The Future Supercharge football boot will be released globally for $220, on January 19, 2023.

