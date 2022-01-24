Thierry Mugler net worth: Legendary French designer's fortune explored as he dies aged 73

On January 23, iconic French fashion designer Thierry Mugler passed away at the age of 73. The news of his demise was announced by his fashion label's Instagram on Sunday.

Though he stepped down from his brand in 2002, Mugler still continued his endeavors in the fashion world. The visionary fashion designer, advisor, and creative director of multiple renowned couture projects was known to have dressed Demi Moore in her iconic black dress in 1993's Indecent Proposal. The French designer also dressed icons like David Bowie, Diana Ross, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian, amongst numerous others.

How much was Thierry Mugler worth?

At the time of his demise, Mugler's net worth was estimated to be around $20 million. The late 73-year-old earned most of his fortune with his brand, Mugler, which was reportedly launched in 1973 with his first collection, Café de Paris.

Five years after his launch, Thierry Mugler opened his first boutique in Paris' Place des Victoires. As a fashion designer, he received most of his recognition in the 1980s and 1990s, when his dresses were worn by film stars, singers, and other renowned individuals.

Mugler also designed costumes for theatrical productions, concerts, tours, and operas. In 2009, he served as the fashion adviser to Beyonce and helped design costumes for I Am... World Tour.

Apart from being a fashion designer, the Frenchman also directed short films, commercials, and organized events.

In 1997, fragrance brand Clarins reportedly acquired the rights to the 'Thierry Mugler' brand. However, the exact ownership detail for the brand's fashion and fragrance divisions is unknown. Later, in 2020, L'Oréal acquired Clarins group's fashion division, including Mugler's fragrances. However, data about his earnings from this acquisition is unknown.

Six years after Mugler's departure from his brand, they launched a premium cosmetics line, which has reached immense popularity since its inception in 2008. Mugler's perfume division sales also accounted for a significant portion of the late fashion designer's wealth. In 2010, The New York Times reported that the division garnered close to $280 million in annual sales.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia