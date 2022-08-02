Look: Jennifer Lopez dazzles fans with a scintillating performance post-wedding at the UNICEF Charity Gala

Jennifer Lopez is back! The 53-year-old American star rocked the stage with an outstanding performance at the UNICEF Charity event in Italy on Saturday. This was J.Lo’s first performance since her wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple recently spent a lovely honeymoon in Paris.

Lopez took to the stage wearing a dazzling Roberto Cavalli ensemble with zebra print. Both sequined and feathery accents can be seen on the garment. She completed the ensemble with a cape with zebra print feathers. J.Lo dazzled in pictures from the concert as she sang some of her best hits, including “If You Had My Love,” “Waiting for Tonight,” and “I Will Survive,” among others.

J.Lo shared a short video of her performance from the charity gala on social media.

“English Translation - What a night!!! Thanks Capri !! I love you 🇮🇹 #LVRxUNICEF @unicef @luisaviaroma @jlobeauty” – Jennifer Lopez

Other stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Leni Klum, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, and Haim were also in attendance. The event was organized to raise funds for children in Ukraine and Syria.

"All dressed up for a special night with @unicef and @luisaviaroma to raise funds for the kids affected in Ukraine and Syria. Ty @michaelkors for the custom dress ♥️♥️" - Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens posted a series of photos from the gala in Italy.

Once engaged to Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez married star Ben Affleck

J.Lo and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2019. They were forced to postpone their wedding date in 2020 due to the pandemic, but announced their separation in April 2021.

Lopez and Affleck got back together 17 years after their wedding was called off. The pair previously started seeing each other in 2002 and ended their relationship in 2004. After many years of being married to and dating other people, their relationship was revived in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at a Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers game.

Lopez and Affleck finally tied the knot on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas.

"soo happy for them🥺✨💍❤️" - jlo.cocos

J.Lo celebrated her 53rd birthday with Affleck and her kids in Paris, and she also launched a new line called JLo Body.

"Mr. And Mrs. Affleck Enjoy DinnerDate in Paris 💚💚" – bennifer.id

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted cuddling as they enjoyed a walk through the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel and the Courtyard of Louver. They also enjoyed a romantic dinner date, the photos of which are going viral.

