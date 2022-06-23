Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio: A look back at the most controversial relationship in MLB history

American stars Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio had a roller-coaster love story. The couple married at San Francisco City Hall in January 1954. Though the two seemed totally in love in their charming wedding photos, they called off their marriage after just nine months.

Marilyn Monroe was an American actress who became a major international sex symbol. Joe DiMaggio was a superstar athlete who played in Major League Baseball. He played 13 campaigns for the New York Yankees and won a staggering total of nine World Series rings.

Their relationship is still one of the most storied Hollywood romances in memory.

Despite fans calling Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio a picture-perfect couple, the duo’s relationship was infamously turbulent from the beginning.

Marilyn was sent to Korea to help rally the troops stationed there and this bothered Joe. This caused tension between the couple.

According to many reports, DiMaggio had a reputation for becoming envious. He was jealous of Monroe's co-stars and the directors she collaborated with. He even envied the hair and cosmetics professionals who helped Monroe get ready for the camera.

Joe DiMaggio visited his wife on the set of “The Seven Year Itch” and became consumed with anger while they filmed the skirt-blowing scene over and over again. An American newspaper claimed the couple had "a screaming battle" that evening. The following morning, Marilyn Monroe's injuries allegedly needed to be covered up with makeup. Three weeks later, she filed for divorce.

Marilyn Monroe’s Mental Disease

Monroe suffered from several mental health problems, including substance abuse, depression, and, most likely, bipolar disorder. She also endured physical ailments such as endometriosis and gall bladder disease.

When Marilyn was committed to a mental hospital in 1961, Joe also helped her get out of the clinic and accompanied her to the Yankees' Florida spring training camp so she could unwind.

Marilyn’s death

One reason the couple's love story still tops the charts is that despite getting divorced, the two stayed close for the rest of Marilyn's life.

When her mental health issues grew out of control, the actress frequently turned to her ex-husband for support. When she tragically died on august 5, 1962, at just 36 years old, Joe immediately took a flight from New York to California and handled all funeral arrangements.

Reports allegedly say that on his deathbed Joe DiMaggio said, "I'll finally get to see Marilyn.” These were his last words before passing away in 1999.

It's obvious that Marilyn and Joe had an unbreakable link despite the fact their relationship wasn't flawless.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far