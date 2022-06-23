"You thought being up 3-0 was safe" "Kimbrel have a clean inning challenge" - MLB world reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers slashing Cincinnati Reds lead for a well-fought victory

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 last night. The win, however, didn't come as easy as the Dodgers had hoped. The Blue Crew gave up three early runs to the Reds before pouring it on the home team.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have now improved their record to 42-25, while the Cincinnati Reds extended their losing streak to six with a 23-45 record.

After multiple close calls and some criticism from Dodgers fans in the past few weeks, closer Craig Kimbrel managed to deliver against the lowly Reds.

"Victory formation!" - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers kept their lead in the National League West only by virtue of having a better winning percentage over the resilient San Diego Padres team. They have now won back-to-back games. The Padres, on the other hand, are on a three-game win streak.

Freddie Freeman had a 2-for-4 outing for the Blue Crew with a homer and two RBIs. Will Smith added three base hits for the night, and there were other contributors across the board for their battery crew.

The Dodgers won the game, but some fans continued to take a swipe at Craig Kimbrel on Twitter.

MLB fans react to Los Angeles Dodgers' win against the Cincinnati Reds

One fan taunted the Cincinnati Reds fan base for thinking a 3-0 lead was safe against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This user just wanted Craig Kimbrel to have a clean inning. He struck out one batter and gave up a hit in an inning of work.

One fan thinks even a 4-0 lead isn't safe at the hands of Kimbrel.

Andrew Dryphone @AndrewDryphone @Dodgers Even with a 4 run lead, i still don’t trust Kimbrel coming into the game. Glad we won though. @Dodgers Even with a 4 run lead, i still don’t trust Kimbrel coming into the game. Glad we won though.

Meanwhile, this user thinks a win against the lowly Reds shouldn't be celebrated as much.

One fan was glad that the offense played well to back up Tyler Anderson's sluggish start.

This particular fan thought Craig Kimbrel needed the umpire to make a bad call to get the close out.

Get him out @Dodgers It had to take a bad ump call for Kimbrel to survive out there.Get him out @Dodgers It had to take a bad ump call for Kimbrel to survive out there. Get him out

Despite the win, one fan was still calling for Kimbrel's head.

This fan was just happy that the Dodgers won the game.

The Dodgers will face off against the Reds once more to close out their series later today. They will then fly to the ATL for a rematch against the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman's first appearance in Atlanta since he became a Dodger.

