Watch: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashes league-leading 26th home run

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the current front-runner for the American League MVP and continues to belt out home runs. Judge and the Bronx Bombers continued their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight, where he launched his 26th homer of the year.

Judge is now batting .302 with 26 home runs and 51 runs batted in. We are not even into July yet, and Judge is already nearing 30 home runs. Simply put, Aaron Judge is the best power hitter in baseball.

New York Yankees on record pace to start 2022

The Yankees entered tonight's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays with an eye-popping record of 50-18. The team is running away with the American League East, leading by an impressive 11.5 games.

They have been led by a balanced lineup and excellent starting pitching. Starter Nestor Cortes has been one of the biggest surprises for the team this year. Entering tonight, Cortes is 6-3 with a 2.31 ERA.

Gerrit Cole has started to become the team's ace after a somewhat average start. Cole is currently 6-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

The Yankees lineup has been excellent as well. Aaron Judge is on pace for 60+ home runs, and the team seems to have timely hitting. Anthony Rizzo has had a career year in terms of power numbers. Going into tonight, Rizzo has hit 19 home runs this season. Here, watch Rizzo hit a walk-off home run against the Rays.

The Yankees have the best offense, averaging 5.12 runs per game and the best team ERA. Overall, the Yankees are the most complete team in all of baseball and their record proves this.

What's on Tap?

After tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees travel back to Yankee Stadium to host the Houston Astros for a four-game series. The first pitch for tomorrow's series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees. Taillon enters with an impressive 8-1 record with a 2.70 ERA. He goes up against Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez. Valdez enters tomorrow's game with a 7-3 record and an ERA of 2.78.

