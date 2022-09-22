Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Weight Loss in A Sparkling New Corset. What's Her Workout and Diet Secret?

Kim Kardashian recently lost 24 pounds, which she flaunted in a stunning corset and shorts ensemble. The 41-year-old star of the reality television show Keeping Up with The Kardashians exuded beauty in the striking costume, which included a halter top with rhinestones and high-waisted trousers to match.

Kim Kardashian is aging like a fine wine. But what weight-loss techniques does she use? How does she keep up that physique?

Kim Kardashian's Diet Plan

Kim arranged her hair in a messy high bun for her most recent photo shoot, and as always, her makeup was flawless. Her smokey eyes and bronzed skin really showed up in the stunning pictures.

Kim's most recent appearance comes after she expressed her desire to date a "regular man" following her recent breakup with actor and comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian has significantly reduced her body fat percentage over the last three months. The influencer and entrepreneur claims that she lost body fat in a year thanks to a specific diet. According to Kardashian, she started a diet regimen in May, intending to lose roughly 5% of her body fat.

Kim followed the Atkins 40 diet, which she did in high school with her father. Additionally, she had a date arranged to shoot for a magazine cover and wanted to be in shape before the deadline. According to the Atkins diet, you can consume as much protein and fat as you like as long as you stay away from items heavy in carbohydrates.

Kim can't (and won't) completely exclude confectionery from her diet since she has a sweet tooth. She claims that keeping balance and occasionally allowing herself to indulge in sweets is key.

Kim Kardashian's Workout Routine

With her exercise, it's no surprise that the celebrity looks as toned as she does. Melissa Alcantara, Kim K's personal trainer, revealed the star's exercise regimen. No matter how lost you may feel in your workouts, the trainer stresses the importance of consistency. With regular exercise, repeating difficult, painful movements will soon seem easy.

Kim's trainer encourages her to progress through each exercise throughout her strenuous butt and leg workouts. The exercises she performs are fairly easy to execute but effective.

Kim uses even easier routines to maintain her abs. She performs a static plank, holding a push-up position for one minute. She repeats the process after a 30-second break. She also utilizes an ab roller to work every part of her core and key muscles for balance.

Kim only commits two days a week to working out her legs and butt, even though those muscle areas are some of her favorites to work out.

Although Kim doesn't avoid cardio, it isn't her priority. Melissa put her through HIIT workouts to keep things new, raising her heart rate and giving her a good cardio workout. Kim, though, is aware of the value of steady-state cardio and makes sure to use the treadmill.

Wrapping Up

Kim Kardashian exercises every day at 5:30 am. After giving birth to her second child, Kim Kardashian lost weight with Atkin's 40 diet. This diet drives the body to burn fat for energy because it only permits 40 grams of carbohydrates per day.

Daily exercise and avoiding sugar and starch are key to achieving a fit body. Eat vegetables, protein, and good fats. Eat small meals every three to four hours and drink plenty of water.

