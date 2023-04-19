Met Gala memes: Kylie Jenner’s viral bridal outfit and 4 most trolled outfits

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is a major fashion event. It has celebrities, actors, influencers, musicians, and models, gathering on the red carpet as they showcase their take on the theme that has been set for the Gala. The Met Gala debuted in 1946 and over the years, it has had themes like "Notes on Fashion," "About Time," "Camp," and "Gilded Fashion."

The event is crowded with A-list celebrities dressed in high-end luxury brands and unique outfits, which match the theme. The former editor-at-large of Vogue and late fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley once described the Met Gala as a "super bowl of fashion."

While it does have a lot of elements of fashion and style, the costumes that celebrities don provide social media users with a lot of fodder for memes. From Kylie Jenner's bridal outfit to her sister Kim's floral dress, the Met Gala gives users a lot of content.

Five most unique Met Galaa outfits which became quality meme material

1) Kylie Jenner and her bridal outfit

The Met Gala 2022 was held on May 2, 2022, and its theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and was described as "Gilded Glamor." The costumes were expected to draw inspiration from the Gilded Age (1870-1890), which marked the turn of the century in the history of the US.

For the event, entrepreneur-influencer Kylie Jenner wore a white wedding dress from the label Off-White. Kylie turned several heads with her ruffled gown, which was accompanied by a veil and a baseball cap. She wore the dress as a nod to the late designer Virgil Abloh.

However, fans stated that Kylie's Met Gala 2022 look was nothing more than a faux pas. Many fans took to Twitter to make fun of Kylie's dress and baseball cap and create multiple memes. They mocked Kylie's choice of style for the event and the unappealing approach to the theme.

2) Billy Porter's elevated entrance

Don Martin @HeadOnFirePod Billy Porter at the Met Gala conditioned my hair, straightened my teeth, and improved my credit score. Billy Porter at the Met Gala conditioned my hair, straightened my teeth, and improved my credit score. https://t.co/iqKvmC9HlU

American actor Billy Porter is known for his flamboyant and extra style. While everyone had their own red carpet moments, it was Billy Porter's extra entrance that took the Met Gala 2019 by storm. The actor showed up lounging on a chaise and being carried by six shirtless men in gold pants.

The actor himself was dressed heavily in gold and was almost unrecognizable. However, it was his golden wings that were the cherry on top. Fans loved Billy's outfit but some made fun of him for being extra and some claimed that there was a lot of gold in Porter's outfit.

3) Kim Kardashian's debut "couch" dress

Scottro @DjScottro Who looks better? Kim Kardashian? Or this couch? http://t.co/nRXjdKbi6m Who looks better? Kim Kardashian? Or this couch? http://t.co/nRXjdKbi6m

Skims founder Kim Kardashian's dress at the 2013 Met Gala was the focal point of social media users. Kardashian arrived on the red carpet as her then-husband Kanye West's plus-one, wearing a full-length floral dress, which was immediately compared to a couch. At the time, Kim was pregnant with North and her look quickly became a laughingstock amongst fans.

It was later revealed in 2019 during an interview that Kim felt really bad and cried on her ride home.

4) Katy Perry and her fully functioning chandelier dress

Katy Perry is known for wearing the most outrageous, out-of-the-box, and unique dresses. For the Camp theme, the artist took her dressing style to another level as she adorned a huge, fully-functioning chandelier. The dress was encircled by candles and Perry walked the pink carpet with her hands up in the air, acting like Lumiere from The Beauty and the Beast, according to fans.

While many appreciated her efforts, others couldn't stop comparing her to the maître d’ turned candleholder from Disney.

5) Gigi Hadid with an oversized puffer jacket

Gigi Hadid wore a custom Versace outfit that definitely turned a few heads. The 27-year-old model wore an all-red outfit, which featured a boned burgundy corset and a skin-tight latex jumpsuit. She added an enormous silk puffer jacket on top of the jumpsuit and corset. The look was finished off with knee-high leather boots.

The look quickly became a meme material for fans as they compared her look to silk quilted covers, sofa covers, and even Lizzie McGuire's enormous white dress.

The Met Gala continues to give fans some dream and some meme material dresses annually. The event has also given fans a few unforgettable moments, including Katy Perry's burger dress, Kim K's black dress, and even Rihanna's iconic yellow dress.

