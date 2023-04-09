What is BTS star Suga's 5 most popular hairstyles?

Like most BTS members, Suga has an impeccable sense of fashion. Even his airport outfits are effortless yet stylish, with a good mix of designer labels and street wear. So it is no surprise that the hairstyles the K-pop idol sports will be trendy and well-coordinated with his outfits.

The BTS member has kept his hair color black for quite some time now, but he recently debuted a new hairstyle for the premiere of The Devil's Deal. With his solo album D-Day set to release on April 21, here is a look back at the best hairstyles Agust D has sported.

As of late, BTS Suga has been experimenting with hairstyles as he flaunts his natural hair color

1) Long black hair

The singer has been rocking this look on his chat show, SuChwita. Suga has kept his hair all-natural for a while now, experimenting mostly with different hair lengths.

Long hair looks great on the BTS member and he has been styling it in different ways to bring some variety to his look. He has also tried perming his long hair, which we can see in one of his Instagram posts, where he can be seen with permed messy hair.

For his chat show, Suga usually keeps his hairstyle subtle, and it has gradually become known as his signature look. He incorporates soft waves into his hair and curls his bangs away from his face. This gives him a neatly styled but casual look, perfect for the everyday.

2) Short black hair

Suga debuted this hairstyle at the VIP premiere of The Devil's Deal. He took the internet by storm as his fans loved the new hairstyle. The hairstyle is very low-maintenance and easy to style, making it a great choice if one wants to replicate the K-pop idol's hair.

The People Pt. 2 singer keeps the hair part slightly off center and curls his hair slightly inwards to add some volume. As with his long hair, he styles his bangs away from his face, ensuring it nicely frames his face.

3) Undercut

Every single BTS member has rocked the undercut at some point. Suga combined his undercut with his long hair. This hairstyle can be worn in multiple ways, as when the hair is let down, the undercut stays hidden under the longer locks.

If one wants to flaunt their undercuts, all they have to do is backcomb their hair. A little bit of styling gel goes a long way as it can hold the hair up just enough to allow the undercut to shine through without making the hair look overly manicured. One can also style their hair using clips, as the hairpins will hold the hair up and away from the face and neck.

4) Silver hair

Suga sported a silver hairdo for the Young Forever MV and maintained the hair color through Fire and Save Me promotions as well. Throughout this period, he experimented with many different tones of platinum silver, the silver hair for Fire being the lightest.

To achieve this look, the BTS member incorporated lowlights into his hairstyle. Platinum silver hair can end up looking flat if done with one color throughout. Using a darker hue to create depth gives the hairstyle some dimension. For his silver hair, the singer used minimal styling to let his straight hair shine through.

5) Orange hair

For Danger and War of Hormone MVs, Suga kept his hair in the reddish-orange range. It was one of the brighter hair colors the singer sported and looked great on him. It was perfect for the music videos and the theme the boy band was going for.

For this hair color, the That That singer kept his hair combed back, giving him an edgy look. He incorporated some curls to provide volume to his hair, but otherwise kept his hairstyling to a minimum.

Poll : 0 votes