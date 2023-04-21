5 uninteresting Met Gala looks of all time 

The Met Gala is where you can spot your favorite celebrities and the biggest names in fashion wearing show-stopping outfits. Held annually, it is a fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

One of the most exclusive social events in the world, it has a different theme every year. The theme of the upcoming 2023 Met Gala is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Even though attendees are encouraged to dress up according to the theme of the event, it is not mandated. Every year, certain looks go viral for different reasons. However, not all celebrity looks have been able to hit the mark. From shocking and memorable to uninspired and passable, the iconic Met steps have witnessed it all.

5 Met Gala looks that are quite forgettable

1) Kris Jenner (2015)

In 2015, Kris Jenner wore a red Balmain gown with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized it with gold earrings and black tie-up heels with a hint of gold. Her hair was styled beautifully and perfectly reflected her bold and fierce personality. However, the same ferocity was somewhat missing in the dress.

Kris Jenner's Balmain gown didn't pack a punch (Image via George Pimentel/Getty, Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

The gown was beautiful and fit her perfectly, but it wasn't exactly a dress that you needed to write home about. The gold accessories also overpowered the dress a bit. Since Kris is known for her bold personality, it would be great to see her in something daring that complements her persona.

2) Chloë Grace Moretz (2015)

Chloë Grace Moretz wore a short, sleeveless Coach dress for the 2015 Met Gala. She paired the dress with small baubles including a Coach wristlet and a Monique Péan bracelet. The talented actor looked beautiful on the red carpet, but the dress seemed a little too muted for an event like the Met Gala.

Chloë's knee-length dress wasn't a great fit for the Met Gala (Image via Larry Busacca/Getty, Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

The sleek ponytail was a nice touch but fans were probably hoping for something more fun and edgy from the young actor. It is interesting to note that post-2015, the actor has opted for more daring looks that reflect her age and personality.

3) Michelle Williams (2016)

Actor Michelle Williams has come into her own when it comes to embracing style. As she is not one to chase after the latest trends, she easily makes headlines by staying true to her style aesthetic. In 2016, Williams wore a short blue dress paired with boots.

Michelle's dress wasn't interesting enough for the Met Gala (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty)

She looked good, but the dress didn't quite have the "wow" factor that people tend to associate with Met Gala looks. As the actor has delivered some great red carpet looks over the years, fans were expecting Williams to put together a more memorable outfit for the event.

4) Shawn Mendes (2019)

In 2019, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes wore a super slim suit by Saint Laurent. The regal hairstyle looked great on Mendes, and his look probably made a few fans swoon. However, there was nothing spectacular or special about his outfit.

The super slim suit was a safe choice that looked uninspired (Image via Getty Images, Angela Weiss/Getty)

It felt like yet another red carpet look. Young and spirited, he could have easily chosen a more adventurous look and pulled it off without a hitch. It would surely be a treat for fans if he ups the ante at the 2023 Met Gala.

5) Liam Hemsworth (2019)

In 2019, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were newlyweds and attended the event together. The two wore coordinated outfits by Yves Saint Laurent. Miley wore a beautiful angular green and black minidress, while Liam was seen in a fitted black suit.

Liam's suit was too run-off-the-mill for the biggest night in fashion (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

While it was fun to see the couple in coordinated outfits, Liam's suit was too simple for an event like the Met Gala. Instead of going for the safe option, the 33-year-old actor should have gone for something more experimental.

Even on the biggest night in fashion, there have been quite a few unimaginative looks over the years. These 5 Met Gala looks to prove that when it comes to bringing the "wow" factor, playing it safe isn't an option.

