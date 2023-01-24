Did Miley Cyrus' house burn down? Flowers Easter egg explored amid Liam Hemsworth shade

Miley Cyrus' new single, Flowers, released ahead of her new album, has invited a slew of speculation about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Fans have dug into the lyrics and music video to root around for hints connecting Miley's song to her ex-beau. It didn't help that the song came out on January 13, the same day as Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

One string of lyrics, which has gained massive traction, comes right at the beginning of the song:

"We were good, we were gold//Kind of dream that can't be sold//We were right 'til we weren't//Built a home and watched it burn."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's former Malibu property was one of the homes devastated during the Woolsey Fire in November 2018. Fans believe the lyrics to be a reference to the incident, and undeniable proof that the song is about the Hunger Games actor.

The couple had a public on-and-off relationship for 10 years. They married in December 2018 and divorced in August 2019 eight months later.

The Wrecking Ball singer has previously admitted in interviews that the fire became the driving force for their marriage.

Miley Cyrus' Flowers is Spotify's most streamed song in a single week

Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation, is slated to release on March 10. Its single, Flowers has been a massive hit on the charts since its release.

Some of its popularity can be attributed to the numerous fan theories cropping up on social media about incidents the song might refer to.

Fuelled by the fact that Miley Cyrus released the song on Liam Hemsworth's birthday, fans have linked several lyrics and shots in the video to their past relationship.

The first few lines of the song have been connected to the California fire of November 2018 which resulted in the couple losing their home.

Liam Hemsworth @LiamHemsworth



To help: @happyhippiefdn It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.To help: themalibufoundation.org It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. To help: themalibufoundation.org & @happyhippiefdn https://t.co/vtLFytFmNw

Miley Cyrus sold the property after the divorce, with an alleged loss of $800,000.

Following their split, Miley Cyrus confessed that the fire was a traumatic experience for her and it propelled their decision to marry, which took place just a month after the incident.

She told Howard Stern in December 2020, that after the fire, she:

"clung to what [she] had left of that house, which was [her] and him."

In an interview with the Rolling Stones the same year, Miley added:

"And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself."

Another fan-favorite theory is that the lyrics can be viewed as a response to Bruno Mars' When I Was Your Man, which Hemsworth had supposedly dedicated to his The Last Song co-star during the relationship.

dan | flowers out now @unholysmiler The song's chorus appears to be a response to Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man." While Bruno's song says: "I should have bought you flowers and held your hand" Miley's says "I can buy myself flowers, hold my own hand and love myself better than you can"

The song's chorus appears to be a response to Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man." While Bruno's song says: "I should have bought you flowers and held your hand" Miley's says "I can buy myself flowers, hold my own hand and love myself better than you can" https://t.co/jPwDB43A6d

Some theories pointed to Liam Hemsworth's alleged infidelity, with fans pointing out that the vintage YSL gold dress is a reference to Jennifer Lawrence, the helicopter is a callback to Amanda Bynes, and the shooting location itself is the mansion where Liam cheated on her with 14 women.

Erica @danilar50 wake up babe, the newest viral rumor about miley and liam just dropped. wake up babe, the newest viral rumor about miley and liam just dropped. https://t.co/HODN2tI479

𝙇𝙪𝙠𝙖𝙨 (Fan) @nastyevilcyrus According to a close friend of Miley, the reason there’s helicopter at the end of the music video for flowers is because Liam flew Amanda Bynes with Miley’s private helicopter to cheat on Miley with her. According to a close friend of Miley, the reason there’s helicopter at the end of the music video for flowers is because Liam flew Amanda Bynes with Miley’s private helicopter to cheat on Miley with her. https://t.co/KsJSA2vp0A

dan | flowers out now @unholysmiler The mansion where miley cyrus recorded flowers it was the same mansion where Liam Hemsworth cheated on her, 14 times. The mansion where miley cyrus recorded flowers it was the same mansion where Liam Hemsworth cheated on her, 14 times. https://t.co/tEvSjjzzcz

Miley Cyrus' black suit in the video was also linked to Liam Hemsworth's suit during the Avengers: Endgame premiere where the Australian actor told her to "behave for once."

𝓯𝓵𝓸𝔀𝓮𝓻𝓼💐 @loveIysadness I just realized she is wearing Liam‘s suit from the avengers premiere where he told her to behave.. MILEY IS INSANE I just realized she is wearing Liam‘s suit from the avengers premiere where he told her to behave.. MILEY IS INSANE https://t.co/bc2g3iQmg8

RP/FL E! News • NOT REAL @_enewsFL ⁠ Thinking about the time Liam Hemsworth appeared to ask Miley Cyrus if she “could behave for once” while we play ‘Flowers’ on repeat. Thinking about the time Liam Hemsworth appeared to ask Miley Cyrus if she “could behave for once” while we play ‘Flowers’ on repeat. 🎵💐⁠ https://t.co/jXBrZ6PEid

The We Can't Stop singer's dance moves have also been analyzed by internet sleuths. One of the dances Miley does as "I can love me better" plays in the background has been linked to a red carpet moment where Liam moved away from Miley while she was dancing up to him.

Another dance sequence has been compared to the Joker movie, allegedly a favorite of Liam's.

nicole Ⓥ @nikkiib0w Miley Cyrus @MileyCyrus NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. https://t.co/GnaQCApxcp I love that she stops to do the dance she did on the red carpet where Liam got all embarrassed. Work it Miley twitter.com/MileyCyrus/sta… I love that she stops to do the dance she did on the red carpet where Liam got all embarrassed. Work it Miley twitter.com/MileyCyrus/sta…

Miley Cyrus México @MileyCyrusMX_ Fun fact: The Joker was Liam Hemsworth's favorite movie.

Miley Cyrus yall

Fun fact: The Joker was Liam Hemsworth's favorite movie. Miley Cyrus yallhttps://t.co/kw7Z7qgosb

Neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth have addressed these rumors as of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes